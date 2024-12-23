Varun Dhawan called out by health expert for discouraging black coffee in morning, takes feedback in stride: 'Happy to…'

Actor Varun Dhawan, known for his commitment to fitness and wellness, recently disclosed that he has discontinued drinking black coffee in the morning due to gut issues and acidity. However, his remarks prompted a response from nutritionist Prashant Desai, who disputed the claim, labelling it inaccurate. Now, the actor has also reacted to the criticism coming his way. Also read: Varun Dhawan wants Bollywood to reinvent: ‘Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan are not delulu’ On the work front, Varun Dhawan is looking forward to the release of Baby John.

What did Varun Dhawan say about black coffee?

During an interview on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Varun spoke about health concerns linked to the consumption of black coffee on an empty stomach in the morning. He said starting the day with black coffee impacted his gut health, adding that switching to blonde roast coffee was good for him. He said it is easier on the stomach. When the host revealed that he does consume black coffee on an empty stomach, he asked him not to.

“If you get up in the morning and start with only black coffee, even if you don’t have gut trouble, you will start having it,” Varun said.

Varun gets slammed

These comments by Varun didn’t land well, with health expert Prashant Desai coming forward to school him.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “C’mon Varun, really? This is so not true. I have been having black coffee for 15 years now after waking up, on an empty stomach. No issues whatsoever. What is true is that everyone’s gut is different like your finger print. But to say everyone will have gut issues and acidity is not true. Varun Dhawan may have had acidity and so be it. Food is personal. What doesn’t work for someone doesn’t make it a universal truth!”

Varun took note of the criticism note and responded to him by asking for tips from him.

Varun wrote on his Instagram Stories while re-posting his story, “That’s totally true it didn’t work for me I’m glad it hasn’t affected you and you are healthy and super fit. I did say it’s not one size fits all if you hear ahead I’m glad you can use me as an example to educate people sir but please gimme some tips also then always happy to learn from an expert.”

His Insta story.

On the work front

Varun Dhawan's next outing, Baby John, is highly anticipated, and fans won't have to wait long. The action-packed drama, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, who made his Hindi production debut with Jawan, promises to deliver high-octane action and drama. In the film, Varun will be seen taking on the role of a police officer and single father, who doesn't back down from a challenge. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff, with a special cameo by Salman Khan. Baby John will be released on Christmas Day.