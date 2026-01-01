Vidya Balan turns 47 on New Year's Day 2026: Know all about anti-inflammatory diet, actor's weight loss secret

As the world rings in New Year 2026, Bollywood actor Vidya Balan celebrates a milestone of her own — her 47th birthday. While fans are flooding social media with tributes, Vidya continues to grab attention for her striking physical transformation. Breaking away from the usual 'eat less, workout more' narrative, Vidya has attributed her weight loss to a specific diet approach: combating chronic inflammation. Also read | Vidya Balan breaks silence on drastic weight loss, reveals her new diet: 'I have not worked out all year' Vidya Balan’s transformation shows that sustainable weight loss may hinge on identifying personal food sensitivities and adopting a whole‑food, anti‑inflammatory eating pattern, supported by exercise and mental wellbeing. (File Photo)

The turning point: identifying hidden triggers

In an October 2024 interview with Galatta India, the actor shared that her weight loss journey was less about calorie counting and more about biological compatibility. Vidya said that she discovered that certain foods — even those traditionally considered 'healthy' — were causing her body to inflame and hold onto weight. Surprisingly, she noted that eliminating common vegetables like bottle gourd (lauki), which she found triggered inflammation in her system, was a key factor in shedding extra kgs that had previously felt impossible to lose.

Does the science hold up?

Experts agree that Vidya’s approach is rooted in metabolic reality. Speaking on the efficacy of this method, Dr Shweta Jaiswal, senior dietician at Shardacare-Health City, explained in an October 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle that chronic inflammation is often a silent barrier to fitness.

“Chronic inflammation can lead to insulin resistance and hinder metabolism. By reducing inflammation, individuals can improve their metabolic function, making it easier for the body to burn fat rather than store it,” Dr Jaiswal said.

What is an anti-inflammatory diet?

To achieve results similar to the National Award-winning actor, Dr Jaiswal recommended shifting focus away from processed 'diet foods' and toward items that soothe the body’s internal systems.

Key components include:

⦿ Omega-3 fatty acids: Found in fatty fish (like salmon), walnuts, and flaxseeds.

⦿ Antioxidant-rich fruits: Specifically berries like blueberries and strawberries.

⦿ Leafy greens: Spinach and kale to support gut health and stabilize energy levels.

⦿ Fibre and nuts: To improve digestion and reduce bloating.

A holistic approach to ageing

While the diet played a starring role, Dr Jaiswal said that a 10–12 kg weight loss usually requires a supporting cast. For Vidya, she added, the 'secret' wasn't just about what was on her plate, but a trifecta of anti-inflammatory eating, consistent movement, and stress reduction.

“Foods like leafy greens, berries, fatty fish, nuts, and seeds are commonly advised. However, achieving a weight loss of 10-12 kg purely through this method would also likely involve other supportive habits, like a regular exercise routine, balanced caloric intake, and possibly stress reduction practices, as these habits influence inflammation and metabolic health,” Dr Jaiswal said.

“Long-lasting effects usually occur when dietary modifications are combined with stress reduction and regular exercise, both of which further lower inflammation and support a more robust metabolism,” the dietician added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.