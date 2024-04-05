Viral fever spreading fast; expert tips to keep seasonal infections at bay

Transition from winter to summer season has caused a spike in cases of seasonal fevers and infections across the country. While some days are pleasant and breezy, the others are unusually hot, which seems to be making us susceptible to viral illnesses as well as vector-borne diseases. As per experts, cases of viral fever, dengue, typhoid and leptospirosis are on rise due to several risk factors including intake of contaminated food and water and onset of breeding season for mosquitoes. (Also read | Summer pregnancy: Dos and don'ts expecting mothers must follow) It is important to avoid indulging in street food, follow social distancing measures, washing hands properly, and taking steps to prevent mosquito breeding.(Freepik)

While winters have long departed, spring season is marked with weather fluctuations before the arrival of summer season and deadly heatwaves that come with fresh set of challenges. No wonder, a spate of illnesses are being detected in various parts of the country.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

It is important to avoid indulging in street food, follow social distancing measures, washing hands properly, and taking steps to prevent mosquito breeding.

Preventive tips to safeguard against seasonal fever

"As the weather fluctuates, bringing relief from scorching heat or chilling cold, it also ushers in a wave of viral infections. Viruses exploit various modes of transmission, from inhalation to mosquito bites, making preventive measures paramount for safeguarding health," says Dr Vikas Doshi, Consultant Physician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara.

Dr Doshi shares preventive measures to avoid viral infections amid the fluctuating weather.

Hand hygiene: Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water is imperative to mitigate the risk of respiratory infections.

Avoid close contact: Steer clear of direct contact with sick individuals to minimise exposure to airborne viruses.

Masking up: Wearing masks, especially when experiencing respiratory symptoms, acts as a barrier against inhaling infectious droplets.

Social distancing: Maintain a safe distance from infected persons, particularly in crowded places, to reduce the likelihood of airborne transmission.

Dr Doshi also cautions against food and waterborne infections, vector-borne illnesses and suggests the following tips to prevent their occurrence:

Safe consumption practices: Ensure consumption of well-cooked foods and safe water sources to thwart infections like Hepatitis A, Hepatitis E, and viral gastroenteritis.

Thorough washing: Properly washing fruits and vegetables before consumption eliminates potential viral contaminants.

Avoiding stale food: Steer clear of stale or expired food items to prevent ingestion-based viral diseases.

Protective clothing: Wear full-sleeved cotton clothes to minimise exposure to mosquito bites, particularly in areas prone to diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

Mosquito repellents: Use mosquito repellents to deter mosquitoes, especially during peak activity hours.

Eliminate breeding sites: Regularly inspect and eliminate stagnant water sources in and around homes to reduce mosquito breeding grounds.

Dr Aditya Bang, Physician and Intensivist, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune says fluctuating weather has been associated with increase in different types of infections be it common cold or mosquito related infections.

To safeguard oneself and family members against such infections, one should take these simple precautions: