Want to hit 150g of protein daily without overeating? Follow this diet plan suggested by a fitness coach

Protein is one of the most important macronutrients that builds and repairs tissues, enzymes, and immune cells. Whether you are trying to lose weight or achieve fitness, adding protein to your meals is a great first step. It is non-negotiable and a must for your body to respond to whatever you are trying to achieve with your body.

Ways to fulfill 150g of protein intake daily.(Unsplash)

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According to research by Harvard, our bodies need 0.8-1.2 g of protein per kg of body weight every day to support muscle growth and metabolic functions. Coach Kev, a fitness expert and belly fat pro coach, in an X post dated April 25, 2026, shared tips on how to meet your daily protein requirements without overeating.

Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

Coach Kev said, “You need to be eating more protein. It keeps you full, preserves muscle, and burns calories just by digesting it. Aim for 1g per pound of body weight to make sure you don’t end up skinny fat.”

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{{^usCountry}} Here’s how to hit 150g of protein without blowing through your daily calorie goal: Breakfast (40–50g) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s how to hit 150g of protein without blowing through your daily calorie goal: Breakfast (40–50g) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For breakfast, choosing the right food options can help you achieve 40-50g of protein. He suggests three options, and you can pick the one that works for you: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For breakfast, choosing the right food options can help you achieve 40-50g of protein. He suggests three options, and you can pick the one that works for you: {{/usCountry}}

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Greek yoghurt (20g) + protein shake (30g)

Four egg whites + Two whole eggs + Turkey bacon

Greek Yoghurt (20g) + Protein bar (20g)

Lunch (50–60g)

For lunch, you can choose from these options available. While these are for non-vegetarians, you can replace these with paneer and pulses if you are a vegetarian.

• 8oz grilled chicken (56g)

• Chipotle double chicken bowl (68g)

• A protein bowl with double chicken (70g)

Dinner is the last meal of the day, and for this, you should aim for at least 50-60g of protein. (Unsplash)

Dinner (50–60g)

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Dinner is the last meal of the day, so aim for at least 50-60g of protein. Here are the options:

• 8oz grilled chicken (56g)

• 10oz shrimp (60g)

Snacks (10–20g each)

These are some of the best options in snacks that will help you cope with your protein needs:

• Tuna (40g)

• Cottage cheese (19g)

• Protein shake (30g)

• Protein chips (19g)

Ideal meal

Any combination of these foods/meals will help you hit your daily protein goals. Here’s a sample day of eating for you:

Breakfast: Yoghurt + shake = 50g

Lunch: Chipotle bowl = 68g

Snack: Jerky = 15g

Dinner: 8oz chicken = 56g

Total = 189g of protein

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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