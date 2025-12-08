Want to look 25 at 40? 39-year-old coach shares what she eats daily to feel young and energised

Ageing is a natural process. However, you can control your biological age by eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, walking at least 8k steps, and getting 8 hours of sleep daily. What to eat to look 25 at 40. It’s the way you not only look, but you feel young and energised. (Freepik)

To figure out the part where what you should eat daily to feel and look young, Zarina Manaenkova, a fitness coach, shared a list of foods she adds to her diet regularly to have a biological age of 25 when she is 39 years old. Let's find out.

What to eat to look 25 at 40?

On December 8, Zarina posted a video on Instagram with the caption, “What to eat to look 25 at 40. It’s the way you not only look, but you feel young and energised.” In the post, she shared that she recently underwent certain tests, and her latest lab results show that her biological age is 25, while her passport indicates it's 39.

Here are the three types of food that help Zarina stay young:

1. Fatty red fish

According to Zarina, fatty red fish are easy to digest and packed with omega-3 fatty acids. A report shared by the American Heart Association categorises anchovies, herring, mackerel, salmon, sardines, bluefin tuna, oysters, and mussels in this category. Apart from these health benefits, they are nutrient-dense, rich in protein, vitamins (B12 and D), and minerals (selenium), which benefit the heart, brain, skin, and immunity.

2. Fresh coloured veggies

Aiming for different colours on your plate every day is a sure shot way to be healthy and stay young. A report by Harvard Health Publishing found that adding colour to your meals can help you live a longer and healthier life, as they contain phytonutrients that protect us from chronic diseases.

She also suggested eating nuts. “Your gut will thank you,” Zarina added.

3. Probiotics

According to the fitness coach, probiotics are the best option to ensure healthy ageing. She suggested consuming sauerkraut and pickles, as they feed your microbiome. “I am from the USSR, specifically Kazakhstan. My granny made these pickles and sauerkraut, which we enjoyed every winter. Remember, beauty starts from within. Eat smart to glow at any age,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

