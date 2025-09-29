Want your children to visit you more? 7 ways to become more inviting parents

The equation between parents and children undergoes a radical transformation once the kids grow up and become independent. Once always seeking the attention of their parents, grown-up adults are less likely to look for their company. Want your children to visit you more often? Seven ideas to become more inviting parents.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Older parents, on the other hand, yearn for the visits of their children and want to feel as if they still matter. However, a difference of values and a lack of understanding can often create a wide gulf between the two parties, making their meetings a rarity.

A recent article on artfulparent.com listed seven ways to overcome this challenge. These seven ideas can make children more willing to visit their parents and strengthen their bond.

Have a positive and cheerful disposition

Anyone would feel much more comfortable if there is a happy and welcoming vibe in your house. If there is sullenness and tension in the atmosphere, your kids would be reluctant to pay you a visit. So, lighten up and enjoy the little things in life.

Be mindful of your children’s personal space

Growing up means leaving the protective shadow of parents and taking one’s own decisions. However, if parents remain meddlesome in the personal affairs of their children, the kids would be disinclined to visit and open up to them. So, respect the personal space of your offspring.

Cherish good memories

Getting older means less physical activity, but that can be compensated for by having a large store of happy memories from your life. So, when children come calling, do not stop from going down the memory lane and look back fondly at your memories. Kids would love hearing about their past adventures.

Keep useful stuff in store

No matter how grown-up kids are, there are certain things about them that only their parents know. So, always have stuff that your kids find useful. From food items that carry nostalgia to old sweaters, these items can make a visit by children more enjoyable.

Be a patient listener

Everyone wants to be heard. When your kids were little, they wanted to tell you about what happened at school or how they were dealing with new challenges. Grown-ups want to have the same pleasure. So, listen to your kids with interest. Nothing is more enticing than a sympathetic ear.

Let bygones be bygones

In any relationship, there is a fair share of unpleasant memories. If you want your children to enjoy being with you, do not rake those up. They will only sour the atmosphere and push them away. Forgive and forget is the way to go.

Express your feelings

Never leave thoughts unexpressed. Do let your children know how much their visits matter. Being reticent may lead to a misunderstanding that they are unwanted. Avoid giving this impression and open up about your joy.

FAQs:

What is the biggest benefit of being in touch with your kids?

As one gets older, they lose their social circle. In such circumstances, having your kids around means you remain mentally and emotionally active.

What causes parents and children to drift apart?

Grudges, disputes, and arguments can all spoil this relationship. Make sure that your time with your children is pleasant, not sullen.

Do children still need the guidance of their parents?

Everyone looks for positive advice and feedback. If a person can get this from their parents, there is nothing like it. So, be useful for your children and treat them like friends, not wards.