If you are overweight or obese then, you should take the help of a health or fitness expert to battle the bulge as doing so can help you to cut down the risk of heart disease and even diabetes. Try to eat well, exercise daily, stay stress-free and get a good night’s sleep to stay healthy and hearty since it is no secret that a large number of people gain weight and become obese owing to sedentary lifestyles.

Weight loss program to help stay healthy, prevent heart disease and diabetes (Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Urvi Maheshwari, Consulting Physician at Zynova Shalby Hospital, revealed, “Factors such as lack of physical activity, poor eating habits, certain health conditions and medications, and even genetics can make you pile up those excess kilos. One who is overweight or obese can have a higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, gallbladder problems, and liver and kidney issues. Thus, weight management can help lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose levels, raising one’s odds of having a heart attack.”

Insisting that it is better to consult an expert who will guide you regarding vital weight loss strategies, Dr Urvi Maheshwari suggested some weight loss tips that you should follow to keep your heart healthy and recommended the following weight loss program that can help one to stay healthy and hearty:

• Sticking to a weight loss program recommended by the expert will help one to maintain an optimum weight by making important changes to the diet and exercise. You will be suggested to adopt healthy habits to keep heart problems at bay and increase your lifespan. Cardiovascular disease happens due to controlled blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar that gradually fur up our arteries called atherosclerosis, leading to heart attack and stroke. After consulting the doctor, one will have to take medications to manage all these conditions. Check your blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels on a regular basis as told by the doctor.

• One will have to eat a diet inclusive of all the vital nutrients to grill that excess fat. Opt for fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, lentils, and whole grains. It is a good idea to stay away from junk, oily, spicy, and canned food. This means you must avoid pizza, pasta, sweets, Chinese food, and bakery items.

• Cut down on smoking, alcohol and illicit use of drugs to keep the heart healthy.

• Exercise daily for at least 30 minutes in a day to reduce the risk of heart problems. To stay stress-free, do Yoga and meditation that will calm you down. Get a good night’s sleep of at least 8 hours every day to have a healthy heart.