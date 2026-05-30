What happens to your body when you stop smoking? A doctor breaks down the recovery timeline

According to Dr Aravind, immediately stopping smoking results in rapid physiological changes in one’s body:

Choosing to stop smoking is among the most important choices that a person ever makes. The process of the body healing itself begins just moments after quitting smoking. While recovery is a slow process, the body starts making the first positive changes minutes or hours after quitting, and this helps to lower the risks for developing diseases. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, decodes how your body reacts mentally and physically when you take deliberate steps to lose weight.

Dr Aravind said, “These rapid changes show how the body immediately reacts to toxic cessation. Long-time smokers’ hearts begin receiving less strain unexpectedly quickly. It shows the ability of our body to recover after the cessation of smoking.”

Recovery and lowering disease risk (months to years) Further abstention from smoking for months or years leads to the following recovery and lowering of the risk of diseases:

1 year: The risk of developing coronary heart disease significantly decreases.

5 years: The risk of having a stroke becomes substantially lower because of the recovery of blood vessels.

10 years: The probability of getting lung cancer dramatically lowers in comparison with active smokers.

15 years: The risk of heart disease becomes close to that of a non-smoker’s body.

All of these positive results prove that quitting does not only mean avoiding negative effects on your body; it also allows for reversing damage in the long term.