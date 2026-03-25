What happens to your eyes from long screen time at work? Ophthalmologist explains risks and how to protect your vision
A silent change happens as you keep staring at your screen for long time. Find out what it is and why it is a big health concern.
Digital devices are an integral and indispensable part of any workplace today. This also means long hours of digital engagement, typing, sitting in one place, poor posture, and most prominently staring at screens for extended periods. Among the many resultant health consequences, vision problems also surge. Before any complex ailment shows up, it starts with something as simple as digital fatigue, which employees overlook and keep working. But this complacency will hurt you later on.
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We have asked Dr Himanshu Shekhar, group chief strategy and clinical officer at ASG Eye Hospital, an ophthalmologist with over 15 years of experience, to explain the major risks that can arise if workplace screen time is not managed carefully and adequate measures are not actively taken to reduce them.
What happens to your eyes when you stare at screens for a long time?
Naturally, when one stares at screens for a long period, something happens.
“Prolonged screen use drops our blink rate from a healthy 15–20 times per minute to as few as five," Dr Shekhar said.
Something so automatic and vital for every health suddenly slows down! “Less blinking means less lubrication, more dryness, and a slow but steady accumulation of damage," the ophthalmologist warned of the consequences.
Besides the drop in blinking, he also shared that poor workplace lighting and airborne particles, like dust, can result in serious vision-related problems, including conjunctivitis and corneal abrasions.
Warning signs of vision problems
Don't push through any vision discomfort. Instead, pay closer attention to the silent signs, as eye problems don't announce themselves. The doctor shared these signs:
- Persistent redness or a burning sensation, especially by mid-afternoon.
- Dryness or the uncomfortable feeling that something is lodged in your eye.
- Blurred or double vision after sustained screen time.
- Headaches that seem to start from behind the eyes.
- Heightened sensitivity to light or screen glare.
- Difficulty shifting focus between near and far objects.
How to know if it is something serious? The ophthalmologist alerted that if you experience three or more of these signs, you must seek medical help.
What can you do to protect vision?
Worry not, as the doctor assured that it is correctable, and much of it is preventable with some practical habit changes. What are some changes you should make at the workplace? The first tip is the 20-20-20 rule, which Dr Shekhar mentioned. Though it is simple, it is something almost no one follows. He listed several other measures as well for you to adopt at the workplace:
1. Follow the 20-20-20 rule.
- Every 20 minutes, shift your gaze to something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
- Releases the muscle tension that builds up from sustained close focusing.
2. Blink consciously during screen use
- Put a reminder on your monitor if you have to.
3. Fix workstation setup
- Screen at arm's length, positioned slightly below eye level.
- Reduce glare from windows and overhead lights.
For those working in high-risk environments like laboratories, factories, or clinical settings, Dr Shekhar reminded them that protective eyewear should always be worn. Lastly, for diet, he highly recommended eating Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamins A, C and E as they directly support retinal and corneal health. And every year, one should go for a proper dilated eye exam, as some symptoms may silently develop.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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