What happens to your eyes from long screen time at work? Ophthalmologist explains risks and how to protect your vision

Digital devices are an integral and indispensable part of any workplace today. This also means long hours of digital engagement, typing, sitting in one place, poor posture, and most prominently staring at screens for extended periods. Among the many resultant health consequences, vision problems also surge. Before any complex ailment shows up, it starts with something as simple as digital fatigue, which employees overlook and keep working. But this complacency will hurt you later on.



ALSO READ: Nutritionist shares 5 signs of magnesium deficiency: Muscle cramps, eye twitching and more Staring at screens at work eventually takes a toll on your vision. (Picture credit: Freepik)

We have asked Dr Himanshu Shekhar, group chief strategy and clinical officer at ASG Eye Hospital, an ophthalmologist with over 15 years of experience, to explain the major risks that can arise if workplace screen time is not managed carefully and adequate measures are not actively taken to reduce them.

What happens to your eyes when you stare at screens for a long time? Naturally, when one stares at screens for a long period, something happens.

“Prolonged screen use drops our blink rate from a healthy 15–20 times per minute to as few as five," Dr Shekhar said.

Something so automatic and vital for every health suddenly slows down! “Less blinking means less lubrication, more dryness, and a slow but steady accumulation of damage," the ophthalmologist warned of the consequences.

Besides the drop in blinking, he also shared that poor workplace lighting and airborne particles, like dust, can result in serious vision-related problems, including conjunctivitis and corneal abrasions.



