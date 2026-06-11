What is ‘airport skin’? Dermatologist explains why your skin feels dry, tight and dull after flights

When you are at the airport, your skin goes through a lot as you navigate long security checks, cabin dryness, crowded terminals, layovers, delayed flights, long hours of indoor air-conditioning and poor sleep. The culmination of all these results in your skin looking dull, dehydrated and just very tired as you step out of the airport looking dishevelled. The post-travel skin fatigue is referred to as ‘airport skin.’



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As much as it gets in the way of your well-planned airport OOTD, airport skin can also feel uneasy to bear. It may leave the skin feeling uncomfortable, rough, tight, dry and even scratchy at times.

Dermatologist, Dr Rupika Singh, founder of Akiya Aesthetics, told us that airport skin is a very ‘real’ response of the skin to long hours of air travel.

Major reasons why airport skin happens The first reason, according to the dermatologist, is the extremely dry cabin air. The conditions inside an aircraft are not always skin-friendly, and this can result in telltale signs of skin dehydration, like flakiness or a sensation of tightness. "Low humidity levels of aeroplane cabins, such as somewhere between 10-20 percent is way too low for the skin,” Dr Singh cautioned.

The second reason is related to stress, as there are several challenges including delayed flights, poor sleep and jet lag. Dr Singh believed stress can increase cortisol levels in the body, which may then, as a chain effect, worsen inflammation, trigger acne, and increase sebum production, which causes the skin to look dull and dry.

Many people tend to drink a lot of coffee at the airport while waiting for their flights, but Dr Singh strongly urged travellers to avoid overdoing it, as coffee is diuretic in nature, which means it may worsen dehydration, and as you know, dehydration is the precursor to dull and dry skin. So, it means fewer coffee pitstops between security checks and boarding gates!

Now, why is dehydration so damaging to your skin, making it look visibly tired? This happens because of a process called transpidermal water loss (TEWL.) At the airport, dehydration can disrupt the skin barrier, causing the skin to lose more water. This is why the dermatologist observed that the skin appears more tired and much less plump.