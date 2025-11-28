What is colour walk? Psychologist explains why this walking trend is one of the BEST ways to ease stress and uplift mood

Imagine you step out to clock your 10,000 steps a day target by walking in a clean, green park. But slowly and steadily, you start setting your eyes on observing objects of a certain colour along the way. That's colour walk for you - a simple, creative activity where you pick a colour before stepping out and then spend your entire walk noticing it in your surroundings.It started as a creative gathering at London's Old Spitalfields Market some months ago. People dressed in vibrant outfits and strolled together, and it went viral online. By training your mind to observe colours intentionally, you stimulate your senses, slow down anxious thoughts, and reconnect with the present moment. As it happens, colour walk turns out to be therapeutic. Colour walk is beneficial for both physical and mental health.(Adobe Stock)

Benefits of a colour walk

According to Dr Santosh Bangar, senior consultant psychiatrist, Gleneagles Hospital, this low-impact exercise can be an effective way to boost mental and emotional well-being.

1. Reduces stress and boosts mood

A colour walk encourages mindful awareness, which activates the parasympathetic nervous system, the part of the brain that calms stress. A 2013 study in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine found that mindful walking can significantly lower stress levels and improve quality of life. Dr Bangar adds that walking itself boosts endorphins and serotonin, chemicals that naturally elevate mood.

2. Improves attention and memory

Colours naturally capture attention. A 2013 study in The Malaysian Journal of Medical Sciences showed that vibrant hues help the brain retain information better. Focusing on specific colours while walking can sharpen your concentration and subtly train your brain to notice more details in daily life.

3. Promotes relaxation

Exposure to colours, especially greens and blues, has a calming effect on the mind. A 2019 study in Frontiers in Psychology found that people who walked while surrounded by greenery experienced reduced heart rates and improved relaxation. For many, a colour walk becomes a gentle, moving meditation.

4. Good for physical health

While the focus is on colours, it is still a walk at the end of the day. Even a slow-paced walk can support heart health, improve blood circulation, and help with overall mobility. With consistency, it is a simple way to stay active without strenuous effort.

5. Enhances creativity

Observing colours in your environment, textures, contrasts, and patterns can spark creative thinking. Whether you are a student, designer, writer, or simply feeling mentally exhausted, colour walks may help open up new ideas and fresh perspectives.

How to practice colour walk?

Start by choosing a colour or allowing colours to guide you naturally. Walk at a relaxed pace and mindfully observe everything, from doors and signs to leaves and clothing. Avoid digital distractions, as screens can break your focus and reduce sensory awareness, says Dr Bangar tells Health Shots. Engage multiple senses by noticing textures, sounds, and smells around you. Finally, pause to reflect on how the colours made you feel and what emotions or memories they evoked.

Who should avoid a colour walk?

While colour walks are generally safe, some people may need caution. Those with visual impairments may struggle to follow colours effectively. People with epilepsy should avoid exposure to bright or contrasting colours, which may trigger seizures. Individuals experiencing psychosis, schizophrenia, or severe bipolar episodes may also find colour stimulation overwhelming or triggering.

While practicing it, if the experience feels overwhelming, slow down, soften your gaze, or simply choose a calmer colour.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)