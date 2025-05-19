What is ectopic pregnancy? Doctor shares symptoms, prevention tips for this life-threatening condition

Ectopic pregnancy is a medical emergency where the fertilised egg implants outside the uterus, leading to life-threatening conditions. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Lepakshi Dasari, consultant gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad said, “Ectopic pregnancies are considered medical emergencies. If undetected or untreated, they can cause the fallopian tube to rupture, leading to internal bleeding, shock, and even death. Timely diagnosis and medical or surgical intervention are critical to safeguard the mother’s life.” Also read | Research suggests woman's risk of pregnancy loss linked to certain job hazards Ectopic pregnancies are considered medical emergencies.(Image by Pixabay)

How ectopic pregnancy happens?

“In a normal pregnancy, a fertilised egg travels through the fallopian tube and implants in the uterus. In an ectopic pregnancy, however, the fertilised egg implants outside the uterus, most commonly in the fallopian tube, though it can also occur in the cervix, ovary, or abdominal cavity. Unfortunately, these sites cannot support fetal development, and continuing the ectopic pregnancy is not possible. Ectopic pregnancy, though rare, accounting for 1–2% of all pregnancies, can be life-threatening if left undiagnosed and untreated,” Dr. Lepakshi Dasari explained.

Early warning signs of ectopic pregnancy:

Symptoms appear between 4 and 12 weeks of gestation and may initially resemble early pregnancy. Distinct signs include:

Sharp, stabbing pain in the lower abdomen, pelvis, shoulder, or neck

Vaginal bleeding (lighter or heavier than a period)

Pain during urination or bowel movements

Dizziness, weakness, or fainting due to internal bleeding

Rupture of the fallopian tube presents a life-threatening emergency and requires immediate medical attention.

Know causes and tips to prevent ectopic pregnancy.(Shutterstock)

Causes of ectopic pregnancy:

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID): Can cause inflammation and blockage in the fallopian tubes.

Scar tissue: From prior surgeries or infections can hinder egg movement.

Congenital abnormalities: Structural issues in reproductive organs may contribute.

Key risk factors include:

Age above 35

History of ectopic pregnancy

Previous pelvic or abdominal surgeries

Smoking

Fertility treatments

Endometriosis

STIs (e.g., chlamydia, gonorrhea)

Conception with an IUD or post-tubal ligation

How to prevent ectopic pregnancy?

While ectopic pregnancies cannot always be prevented, risk can be reduced by:

Regular gynecological exams to detect infections or structural issues.

Quitting smoking to enhance reproductive health.

Practicing safe sex to prevent STIs.

Early STI treatment to avoid long-term damage.

Close monitoring during fertility treatments.

Discussing risk factors with your doctor if you have a history of pelvic surgery or infections.

