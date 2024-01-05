When we go through a traumatic experience, it can shake up our entire belief and the nervous system. After that, it takes a lot of work and effort to get back to our normal lives. Sometimes, people are scarred to the point that the return to a normal life becomes almost impossible. However, Post-Traumatic Growth is possible. Psychologist Nicole LePera wrote, "Post traumatic growth is well researched. It can lead to deeper empathy and greater connection to ourselves and others. Humans have evolved to be resilient, to grow, and to adapt. In that way, we’re all living miracles." She added that growing, changing and evolving after a traumatic event is not impossible. What is Post-Traumatic Growth? How to embrace it?(Unsplash)

Post-Traumatic Growth refers to the change we undergo when we experience a traumatic event or a series of events. Suffering and struggling and then finding a way out of that loop to evolve into better versions of ourselves with renewed perspective towards lives help us to evolve. It can help us to get more in touch with our values and ethics. It also helps us to become more compassionate and lead a meaningful life.

How can we embrace Post-Traumatic Growth? The Psychologist shared a few ways:

Know you're not alone: We should know that humans go through trauma and experiences that they struggle through. However, our trauma does not define us as a person – the way we respond to it does.

Know you're capable of change: All of us are capable of making healthy changes in our lives. By making small promises and taking small steps, we can walk towards a better life.

Focus on safe relationships: We should surround ourselves with people who understand us, empathise with us and try to make the world a better place for us. Having a safe community can change our perspective towards our lives.

Get in nature: Nature teaches us a lot when we pay attention. Being one with nature, getting in nature and observing the little things help us to have a fresh perspective.