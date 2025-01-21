What is Ureteral stone? Know causes, symptoms, treatment, and prevention tips

Ureteral stones are hard mineral masses that develop in the kidneys and then move into the ureter. They are known for causing severe pain, often resulting in kidney damage. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni, Consultant Urologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology Secunderabad said, “Ureteric stones commonly result in frequent hospital visits due to the fact that they cause profound pain. By and large, ureteric stones don’t form in the ureter, they first form in the kidney and are then transported to the ureter. Not all kidney stones slip into the ureter.” Also read | Kidney stones: Warning signs and symptoms, reasons, treatment; how to prevent "Ureteric stones don’t form in the ureter, they first form in the kidney and are then transported to the ureter," said Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni.(Unsplash)

Ureteral stones: Causes

Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni mentioned, “Ureteric stones are caused by the same reasons for which one forms kidney stones. For one to form kidney / ureteric stones, one of the below factors certainly contributes; low urinary volume, increased levels of pro-lithogenic substances – that promote deposition, decreased levels of protective substances – that promote natural dissolution.”

Ureteral stones: Symptoms

Ureteral stones can be understood and diagnosed by the pattern of pain they cause. “Pain is usually located in the back, to one side of the backbone. This pain radiates to the front side of the abdomen, sometimes even going down as far as the groin fold. Pain is classically associated with nausea and vomiting. If the resultant blockage of the ureter is very sudden, then there is likelihood of urine tract infection because of impaired drainage,” the Urologist explained. Also read | Signs of kidney stones to watch out for, prevention and treatment tips

Ureteral stones cause severe pain.(Unsplash)

Ureteral stones: Treatment

The urologist mentioned that when the ureteral stones do not pass out and are associated with fever or kidney damage, immediate surgery is recommended. “Surgical treatment is now carried out endoscopically and with the help of laser technology. Very rarely, large stones in the ureter do require intervention by percutaneous nephrolithotomy or laparoscopy,” Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni added.

Ureteral stones: Prevention tips

The doctor mentioned that prevention of ureteral stones is almost similar to that of kidney stones. “Ureteric stone is an emergency. Ureteric stones prevention is akin to that of kidney stones. Some of the lifestyle modifications that can help prevent kidney stones or help pass out ureteric stones are; hydration. With good amount of hydration, the stone in the ureter is likely to flush out with mechanical diuresis effect. One should be cautious here, not all stones in the ureter pass out spontaneously. With the following features, spontaneous passage is more likely; small sized stone, absence of symptoms like fever or feeling of unwell, normal kidney functioning. It is proven, as the stone size increases, the likelihood of spontaneous passage reduces.” Also read | Urethritis to prostatitis: Know the common urological conditions faced by men

