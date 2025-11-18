What really makes us happy? Expert breaks down ways to boost happiness

For the longest time, there has been a debate among humans over true happiness. Is it attained through material gains or spiritual means? Is it about physical well-being, or is it related to mental contentment? Psychology professor explains keys to happiness(Unsplash)

Now, Shigehiro Oishi, a professor of psychology at the University of Chicago, has given his own take on the matter. He spoke on the 10% Happier with Dan Harris podcast about how humans experience happiness.

What is happiness?

“Happiness is really about feeling comfortable, secure, and content,” Oishi said, as reported by CNBC. “Meaning in life oftentimes has three components.”

Explaining these three components, the professor said that these are the feelings that one’s life matters, that one’s life is purposeful, and that one fits into the different roles of their life coherently.

“You can maximize your personal success and increase your happiness. Or actually, you can reduce your ambition and increase your overall happiness,” Professor Oishi added, as per CNBC.

Going into further detail, he said that when it comes to life’s purpose, people judge it by how much of a difference they are making to society at large. However, if one starts comparing themselves to great men and women from history, they might end up feeling very discontent.

On how to achieve greater happiness, Professor Oishi suggested ‘psychological richness’ as the solution.

“A psychologically rich life is a life filled with interesting, diverse sort of perspective-changing experiences,” he added.

How to boost happiness?

So, read, travel, watch movies, and open yourself up to new experiences. This will turn your life into a tapestry of colorful personal encounters and stories.

Also read: Neuroscientist says writing a letter to your future self can boost happiness and improve mental healthBiological aspect of happiness

While happiness is usually seen as a psychological phenomenon, it also has a biological component. Some hormones trigger what we can describe as ‘happiness’.

As per a BBC article, two hormones are especially important for feeling happy – dopamine and oxytocin.

As far as oxytocin is concerned, it is the hormone that strengthens the bond one has with their loved ones. It is released when we are in the company of people we feel attached to. Acts like snuggling a pet, hugging a loved one, meeting those whose company we enjoy and even when getting a massage.

Dopamine is released by acts such as eating your favorite food, getting praised, listening to your preferred music, etc. Whenever you complete a job, the satisfaction you feel is dopamine in action. It also motivates you to go for more.

So, make sure you engage in acts that trigger these two hormones. This is bound to increase your feeling of happiness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.