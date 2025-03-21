When birthday girl Rani Mukerji did 100 Surya Namaskars, avoided carbs to achieve toned figure; know her diet secrets

Rani Mukerji celebrates her 46th birthday on March 21. The actor's repertoire of films has cemented her name as one of the most iconic stars of Bollywood. Among the long list of her movies is also Aiyyaa, co-starring actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, in which Rani caught the audience's attention with her toned body and dance moves. Rani Mukerji achieved a toned figure for her role in Aiyyaa.

But how did the actor achieve the hourglass figure for the movie? In a May 2013 interview with Filmfare, Rani's trainer, Satyajit Chaurasiya, revealed the secret to the actor's curvy, toned frame and diet plan.

Rani Mukerji's diet plan to achieve a toned figure

Per Satyajit Chaurasiya, the diet plan Rani Mukerji followed to get in shape for her role in Aiyyaa included a balance of carbs, protein and healthy fat. Let's check out what the actor ate in a day:

Diet plan –

Morning: 60 ml of aloe vera juice early morning.

A bowl of papaya and half an apple.

Then, work out for two hours.

Breakfast: Muesli/oats with skimmed milk.

Lunch: Two multigrain atta rotis and dal.

Evening: Sprouts, two egg whites with multi-grain bread.

Dinner: 1 roti, grilled veggies, 150 gm of tandoori fish.

A scene from Aiyyaa starring Rani Mukerji and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

100 Surya Namaskars, no maida and carbs

Satyajit Chaurasiya also told the publication that Rani Mukerji approached him a couple of weeks before beginning Aiyya and told him she wanted to achieve a curvy look. Since the actor wanted to show off her midriff and back in some scenes and also do elaborate moves in dance sequences, she had to look toned. Therefore, she got into a vigorous mode while preparing for the film.

Per her trainer, Rani's routine included yoga on alternate days and circuit training. “She did 50 to 100 Surya Namaskars per day and ate every two to three hours. I advised her to drink 2-3 litres of water and avoid carbs and maida completely, with no more than a spoonful of oil in her food,” Satyajit said.

Additionally, the actor enjoyed eating mishti doi and chocolate pastries and would often binge on the sweet treats. “It can be a task keeping her away from them, but she’s dedicated,” the trainer added.