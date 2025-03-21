Fitness coach shares 5 foods to avoid if you want abs and leaner body: 'Oats don't even taste good'
Fitness trainer Sam Risbridger shared in an Instagram post why he 'avoids grains, nuts, liquid calories, deep fried anything and acai bowls' to get leaner.
Achieving a leaner, toned physique with abs requires patience, consistency, and a well-balanced lifestyle. In a March 16 Instagram post, fitness trainer Sam Risbridger highlighted why it's essential to focus on a balanced diet when trying to build abs. Also read | Woman shows how she 'lost belly pouch in 2 months': 5 things that helped her get flat tummy
He shared a post titled: '5 foods I avoid to get abs', and said, “Why I avoid these to get leaner…” Here's a breakdown of the foods to avoid when trying to build abs, according to Sam.
1. Grains
Oats don't bring anything to the table — they don’t even taste good. What’s with the obsession? No, you don’t need them. The same goes for pasta and rice — I’d rather have something sweeter, like fruit, honey, or maple syrup, than bloat.
2. Nuts
They taste like nothing and are stupidly high in calories. If we ever have a food shortage and need to bulk up energy, I’ll reconsider. The same goes for peanut butter. Give me honey all day.
3. Liquid calories
If I’m drinking it, I’m probably overconsuming it. Such a waste when I could be eating real food, getting fuller, and actually chewing something.
4. Deep-fried anything
If it’s deep-fried, my gut is f*****. Digestion went to h***, and it’s always higher in calories because of the fat content. No thanks.
5. Acai bowls
All of the above in one neat little overpriced bowl. Fitness influencers love them, but they’re just calorie bombs pretending to be healthy. Absolute garbage. Why do fitness institutes shove these into a bowl and act like it makes cutting easier? Bland, boring, and completely unnecessary.
Need more tips to get abs?
Getting 8-pack abs, like actor Shah Rukh Khan in his 2023 film Pathaan, requires a combination of a healthy diet, rigorous workout routine, and dedication. Click here for some tips from fitness experts on how to get 8-pack abs like the actor in a healthy way.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
