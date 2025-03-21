Fitness coach shares 5 foods to avoid if you want abs and leaner body: 'Oats don't even taste good'

Achieving a leaner, toned physique with abs requires patience, consistency, and a well-balanced lifestyle. In a March 16 Instagram post, fitness trainer Sam Risbridger highlighted why it's essential to focus on a balanced diet when trying to build abs. Also read | Woman shows how she 'lost belly pouch in 2 months': 5 things that helped her get flat tummy Fitness trainer Sam Risbridger shared foods to not include in your diet when trying to build abs. (Instagram/ risytraining)

He shared a post titled: '5 foods I avoid to get abs', and said, “Why I avoid these to get leaner…” Here's a breakdown of the foods to avoid when trying to build abs, according to Sam.

1. Grains

Oats don't bring anything to the table — they don’t even taste good. What’s with the obsession? No, you don’t need them. The same goes for pasta and rice — I’d rather have something sweeter, like fruit, honey, or maple syrup, than bloat.

2. Nuts

They taste like nothing and are stupidly high in calories. If we ever have a food shortage and need to bulk up energy, I’ll reconsider. The same goes for peanut butter. Give me honey all day.

3. Liquid calories

If I’m drinking it, I’m probably overconsuming it. Such a waste when I could be eating real food, getting fuller, and actually chewing something.

4. Deep-fried anything

If it’s deep-fried, my gut is f*****. Digestion went to h***, and it’s always higher in calories because of the fat content. No thanks.

5. Acai bowls

All of the above in one neat little overpriced bowl. Fitness influencers love them, but they’re just calorie bombs pretending to be healthy. Absolute garbage. Why do fitness institutes shove these into a bowl and act like it makes cutting easier? Bland, boring, and completely unnecessary.

Need more tips to get abs?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.