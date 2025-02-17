Woman shows how she 'lost belly pouch in 2 months': 5 things that helped her get flat tummy

Losing belly fat requires a combination of dietary changes, regular exercise, and lifestyle modifications. In a recent Instagram post, fitness coach Leana shared some tips to help you get started. Also read | Fitness trainer shares 7 ways to burn belly fat quickly and safely after 40: 'Aim to eat in a small caloric deficit' Leana has shared her tips for burning fat and getting a flat tummy with diet and exercise. (Instagram/ fitzyelifts)

In her post titled 'How I lost my belly pouch in 2 months + more ab definition', she shared a glimpse into her diet, workout and lifestyle, sharing everything she did to shed belly fat:

1. Structured workout plan of 4/5 sessions

2. Weighted ab workouts to build abs

3. Eating balanced

4. Supplements to boost performance

5. Getting enough rest

What are weighted ab workouts?

Leana went on to explain, writing, “Just as simple as that! Having a structured workout plan with the same exercises repeated every week is key to building muscle. Losing belly fat is 80 percent diet and 20 percent workouts.”

She added, “Building abs, including the ab line, requires that you challenge your ab muscles, so weights are needed. Four to five workout sessions per week are great for burning calories while building muscle, but diet remains the most important factor. I usually do 4 lifting sessions and 1 cardio session.”

According to Leana, “Weighted ab workouts (using your own body weight or added weights) will help build ab lines for that shredded, toned look — not just a flat stomach with no definition. Supplements can support your progress and help you reach your goals faster.”

‘Sleep is really important’

She also said, “And last but not least, make sure you get enough sleep, rest properly, and stay consistent! Please, sleep is really important. Don’t make the same mistake as me. Your performance will be so bad, and you won’t let your metabolism do what it needs to do to lose fat.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.