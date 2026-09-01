Why are strokes rising among young adults? Neurosurgeon shares 5 warning signs

Strokes are usually associated with older adults, but cases are steadily rising among people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. Several factors may be contributing to this worrying trend, such as sedentary routines, poor dietary habits, chronic stress, inadequate sleep, smoking, and many underlying health conditions. Even young adults who appear physically fit may silently carry this undiagnosed risk. It is high time to understand what may heighten the risk of stroke and recognise the warning signs before it is too late.



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Dr Anoop Kumar Singh, neurosurgeon at Lifeline Hospital, weighed in on this growing concern, explaining why strokes are so common among young adults and highlighting the risk factors and sudden warning signs they should not ignore.

Why are strokes happening among young adults? The expert acknowledged a shift in the age profile of stroke patients: "Historically, strokes were almost exclusively seen in older demographics, and identifying a case in someone under 40 was exceptionally rare. Today, that baseline has shifted dramatically. Driven by rapid lifestyle transitions and demographic realities, we are detecting an unprecedented surge of strokes, heart attacks, and related vascular conditions in young adults.”

This is important as it shows that stroke can no longer be viewed solely as an age-related condition.

The shift has become so prevalent that the neurosurgeon now recommends routine health evaluations starting as early as age 35. He attributed the rise to a combination of factors, such as sedentary lifestyles and hectic work routines, which may contribute to hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity at a younger age. Poor dietary habits, smoking, heavy alcohol consumption, and recreational drugs may further heighten the risk.

