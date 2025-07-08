Why is Brazilian Butt Lift trending? From BBL smell to infection, know its side effects

The Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) is back in news. This elective surgical procedure, which combines liposuction with fat injection for buttock augmentation, appeals to many seeking to enhance their body contours. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the number of BBLs performed in the US saw a 90 percent spike from 2015 to 2019. But it doesn't come without its set of repercussions. Media reports suggest TikTok users have been complaining about a specific “BBL smell”, likely caused by tissue death and unhygienic practices, per a US-based doctor. brazilian butt lift (BBL)(INSTAGRAM)

BBL involves a smelly process called 'fat necrosis’, which leads to fatty tissue in the buttocks to die following surgery. This can be an indicator that a patient was overfilled with fat during the procedure, Chicago-based expert Dr Eric Anderson, explained to DailyMail.

Another expert, plastic surgeon Dr Roger Tsai, explained how poor hygiene practices - especially due to inability to reach the larger buttock area post-surgery - may lead to BBL smell.

This BBL side effect is also in news due to rapper Cardi B. She underwent the surgery in 2018, and shared her experience with the procedure. Now that there are rumours that Cardi B may have broken off with NFL star Stefon Diggs, his fans are wondering on social media if the BBL smell may be one of the factors.

Jokes aside, BBL smell is also associated with extreme pain and more complications. In fact, Wildelis Rosa, a 26-year-old police officer died after the BBL surgery, pointing out at significant risks that potential candidates must consider.

The rising trend of Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBL)

Brazilian culture places a high value on body aesthetics, favouring an hourglass figure characterised by fuller hips and buttocks. Over the years, media, fashion, and fitness influencers have perpetuated this ideal, significantly influencing public perception and desires regarding body shape, says cosmetic surgeon Dr Mandeep Singh, Head of Department - Paras Health. He helps us explore why BBLs are trending and the possible side effects associated with the procedure.

Utilisation of own fat: Many individuals are drawn to BBLs because the procedure utilises their own fat for augmentation, rather than artificial implants. This aspect of the surgery is often viewed as a more natural option.

Technological advancements: Improvements in surgical techniques and body contouring technology have made BBLs more accessible and appealing to a broader audience. The perceived safety and effectiveness of these advancements contribute to the booming interest.

When Cardi B cautioned fans about BBL

To raise awareness about the dangers tied to cosmetic procedures, Cardi B shared her own experience on Instagram a few years back. She emphasised the importance of researching and considering the long-term health implications of buttock enhancements. Encouraging her fans to think critically about beauty standards, she stated, “If you’re young, don’t resort to shots.” She called it a “really crazy” experience.

Side effects of Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL)

While the visual results of a successful BBL can be enticing, many individuals overlook the potential risks associated with this surgery. Plastic surgeon Dr Anshumali Misra of Asian Hospital, tells HT Lifestyle that it is crucial for people to conduct thorough research and have candid discussions about the procedure and its implications before making a decision.

Common side effects of BBL include:

Swelling and bruising: Most patients experience swelling and bruising at both the fat removal and injection sites, which typically subside over time.

Most patients experience swelling and bruising at both the fat removal and injection sites, which typically subside over time. Discomfort: Post-surgery discomfort is common, often manageable with pain medication.

Post-surgery discomfort is common, often manageable with pain medication. Changes in skin sensitivity: Some individuals may experience temporary numbness or tingling sensations in the treatment areas, which typically resolve as the healing process progresses.

Some individuals may experience temporary numbness or tingling sensations in the treatment areas, which typically resolve as the healing process progresses. Firmness or unevenness: As the body adjusts, individuals may experience firmness or notice uneven fat distribution, which should normalise during the healing phase.

These effects can be managed with proper post-operative care, including the use of compression garments and following medical advice.

Understanding the risks of BBL

Despite its rising popularity, a BBL carries serious health risks. Here are some key concerns to be aware of, according to plastic surgeon Dr Rajat Gupta, who is associated with the Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons.

Infection: As with any surgical procedure, there is a risk of infection, which may necessitate additional treatment.

As with any surgical procedure, there is a risk of infection, which may necessitate additional treatment. Bleeding and seroma: Post-operative bleeding or the formation of seromas (fluid accumulation) can occur.

Post-operative bleeding or the formation of seromas (fluid accumulation) can occur. Fat necrosis: This condition occurs when fatty tissue dies due to overfilling during the procedure, potentially leading to further complications, such as infections.

This condition occurs when fatty tissue dies due to overfilling during the procedure, potentially leading to further complications, such as infections. Asymmetry: There is a risk of uneven results, which may require corrective surgery.

There is a risk of uneven results, which may require corrective surgery. Nerve damage: Improper technique can lead to nerve damage, which may result in paralysis or chronic pain in some cases.

Serious complications: The risk of pulmonary embolism

One of the most alarming risks associated with BBLs is pulmonary embolism. This life-threatening condition occurs when a fat particle or blood clot blocks a pulmonary artery.

Increased risk: The likelihood of this complication can increase if fat is accidentally injected into larger veins during the procedure.

The likelihood of this complication can increase if fat is accidentally injected into larger veins during the procedure. Critical health risks: Symptoms of a pulmonary embolism may include shortness of breath, chest pain, or confusion. Immediate medical attention is essential to avoid severe outcomes.

If you're considering a BBL, remember to: