Why sugarcane juice is an ideal winter drink

A glass of fresh sugarcane juice with a dash of lemon, little bit of mint and ginger and a pinch of salt not only tastes great but can be a solution to many of your health woes in winters. If you have been going overboard with partying this holiday season, sugarcane juice can also prove to be a natural detox your system may need after days of binge-eating.

Not just in scorching heat, sugarcane could be quite refreshing in winter season too as it perfectly hydrates your body that might be deprived of fluids due to less consumption of water in cold season.

As you include sugarcane juice in your daily dietary routine, you will realise how it could boost your immunity, strengthen your bones, keep your digestive system in top shape apart from relieving stress. An instant energy booster, sugarcane juice is extremely helpful in boosting your kidney and liver function and prevent UTI infections. It is also helpful for jaundice patients and aids in quick recovery from the disease.

Nutritionist Jinal Shah took to Instagram and talked about the many benefits of sugarcane juice in her recent post and it's worth taking note of all the wonderful properties of the seasonal crop.

Shah says that sugarcane being rich in antioxidants works as a natural detox for your system. Its high levels of micronutrients and fibre help with constipation and boosting your energy levels.

"Keeps you hydrated and helps maintain the body's water balance especially during this season when we often forget to drink enough water," writes Shah.

She adds that it also has AHA (Alpha hydroxy acids) that helps keep the skin smooth, supple and acne free. Sugarcane is also rich in Vitamin B12 that helps boost immunity and beat sugar cravings.

If weight loss is your new year resolution for the coming year, sugarcane juice can be the perfect addition to your diet being full of healthy proteins and carbs and also loaded with calcium, magnesium and potassium.

