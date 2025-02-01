Woman claims her jawline changed after wisdom teeth removal; is it common? Dentist explains the science behind it

Wisdom teeth can be a painful experience, but have you ever thought they might change your face or jawline? A woman named Peach recently shared on Instagram how removing her wisdom teeth altered her jawline. Woman says her jawline transformed after wisdom teeth extraction.(Instagram/@prettyinpeach33)

"Why did nobody tell me that when I got my wisdom teeth taken out, my jawline was gonna go out with it?" she said. Peach added, "It's been enough time, my face is no longer swollen, this is just my face now. I would have left them in and suffered." (Also read: Dental care tips to keep your teeth bright and white in the winter months )

Can wisdom teeth affect your entire jawline?

To understand how wisdom teeth can affect the jawline, HT Lifestyle reached out to an expert. "Wisdom teeth, the third molars located at the back corners of the mouth, are the last adult teeth to emerge. When impacted or misaligned, they may not have enough space to develop normally, which can indirectly affect the jawline," explains Dr. Anmol Agarwal, Principal Consultant, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital.

"If they erupt at odd angles or remain trapped beneath the gums, they can put pressure on surrounding teeth, causing crowding and shifting of the dental arch. Sometimes, they don't cause any issues. However, since wisdom teeth are harder to clean, they are more prone to decay and gum disease than other teeth," says Dr. Anmol.

Impacted wisdom teeth can lead to jaw pain, cheek-biting, and affect facial symmetry over time. (Pinterest)

He added, "Moreover, impacted wisdom teeth can contribute to jaw pain and pericoronitis or may even lead to cheek-biting. This can cause pain and discomfort and affect the overall structure of the jaw due to one-sided chewing. The pressure from these teeth can also alter your bite, leading to changes in facial symmetry over time. In some cases, chronic infection around partially erupted wisdom teeth can weaken the jawbone and surrounding tissues, further influencing its alignment. If left unaddressed, these issues can have long-term effects on oral health and facial aesthetics."

When to consider wisdom tooth extraction

"Therefore, it is advisable to go for regular dental evaluation if you are experiencing discomfort in the area of your wisdom teeth. Your dentist can check for any signs of infection or inflammation that may indicate the need for a wisdom tooth extraction. In the meantime, several home remedies like gum massaging, warm salt water rinse, pain relievers, and maintaining good oral hygiene can help manage the pain and discomfort," concludes Dr. Anmol.