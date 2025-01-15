Jawline goals: All you need to know about Masseter Botox, the latest beauty trend on TikTok

Masseter Botox has gone viral on TikTok, with millions watching to learn about its transformative effects—but what makes this procedure so unique? While botox is widely recognised for improving the skin's appearance by reducing wrinkles, its use in the masseter muscle is especially unique. From headaches to jawlines: The surprising benefits of Masseter Botox.(File Photo)

Not only can it relieve jaw tension and headaches but it also sculpts the jawline, giving you a more defined look. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Azza Halim, multi-specialist physician and expert in aesthetic medicine, shared expert insights into this popular treatment:

What is Masseter Botox and how does it differ from traditional Botox treatments?

Masseter Botox is specifically used on the masseter muscle, which is one of the primary muscles involved in chewing. This treatment is for managing bruxism (teeth grinding) by relaxing the masseter muscle, reducing jaw tension, pain or headaches. It can also be used for facial slimming and jawline contouring, by decreasing the size of the masseter muscle for a more V-shaped tapered jawline.

The traditional Botox focuses on facial muscles responsible for dynamic wrinkles, such as the forehead, crow’s feet, or frown lines and softening of static lines.

Botox can help to tackle those embarrassing sweaty palms. Here's how palmar hyperhidrosis can pose problems (Photo by Geetanjal Khanna on Unsplash)

Can Masseter Botox really help with both jawline sculpting and tension headaches?

Masseter Botox reduces muscle activity thereby gradually shrinking muscle size over time for a slimmer, more defined jawline, particularly in individuals with hypertrophied (enlarged) masseter muscles due to teeth grinding which all can contribute to tension headaches

What are the benefits of Masseter Botox beyond aesthetics? How long does it take to see visible results after a Masseter Botox procedure?

Benefits include relief from Bruxism, relaxing TMJ discomfort, reducing tension headaches from overuse of the jaw muscles as well as prevent long-term dental and muscular damage caused by such chronic clenching and grinding. Results are seen in 7-10 days and can last 3-6 months but average 3-4 months

Are bio injectables the magic fix for all skin problems? Skincare experts bust botox myths (Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels)

What should someone expect during and after a Masseter Botox treatment? Are there any risks or side effects associated with Masseter Botox?

The treatment is typically quick, about 10–15 minutes. The treatment area is cleansed prior to injections, some may feel a sting or pinch from the needle, but typically painless. Since there isn’t any downtime, one can resume normal activities right away or according to their provider’s post-care instructions. It is advised that in the first 24-48 hours avoid rubbing or massaging the treated area, lying flat, vigorous exercise and alcohol consumption to prevent the botox from migrating and no bending forward in the first 4 hours. Mild redness, swelling or bruising at the injection sites may occur but typically resolve within a few days and no long-term concerns or risks. Some risks associated include swelling, bruising or tenderness at the injection site, tightness or mild weakness in the jaw, especially when chewing tough foods, asymmetrical results if botox is not evenly distributed or migrated to unwanted muscles such as those that affect smiling.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.