Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Woman shares 5 ChatGPT prompts that ‘completely transformed her hair’: From DIY hair masks to 30-day repair plan

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 02:58 pm IST

Beauty creator Devika Vohra reveals 5 clever ChatGPT prompts that she says transformed her hair, from taming frizz to boosting shine in 30 days.

In the age of AI, people are using ChatGPT for everything from planning vacations to writing resumes. Now, beauty enthusiasts are finding it can work wonders for hair care too. In her August 6 Instagram post, beauty creator Devika Vohra shared 5 clever ChatGPT prompts that, she says, completely transformed her hair.

In an Instagram post, beauty enthusiast Devika Vohra reveals five ChatGPT prompts that helped her manage frizzy and damaged hair.(Instagram/@devikavohra)

Prompt 1:

“Create a full hair care routine for dry, frizzy, and damaged hair.”

  • Oil hair 1–2 times a week before washing
  • Use a gentle, moisturising shampoo 2–3 times a week
  • Always follow with a hydrating conditioner
  • Apply a deep conditioning mask once a week
  • Use a leave-in cream or serum on damp hair
  • Avoid heat styling as much as possible

Prompt 2:

“What ingredients should I look for or avoid in products for frizzy and damaged hair?”

Look for:

  • Coconut oil, almond oil, argan oil
  • Aloe vera, honey, curd, banana
  • Shea butter, hibiscus, bhringraj
  • Hydrolysed proteins (keratin, silk)

Avoid:

  • Sulfates (SLS, SLES)
  • Drying alcohols
  • Silicones in leave-ins (if not clarifying)
  • Parabens

Prompt 3:

“Suggest DIY hair masks using Indian kitchen ingredients.”

  • Curd + honey + coconut oil (moisture boost)
  • Egg yolk + curd + olive oil (protein repair)
  • Mashed banana + honey + castor oil (frizz control)

Prompt 4:

“What habits should I change to reduce dryness, frizz, and damage?”

  • Oil before shampooing
  • Use a soft T-shirt or microfiber towel to dry
  • Comb gently with a wide-tooth comb
  • Apply serum or leave-in on damp hair
  • Avoid frequent heat styling
  • Sleep on a satin or silk pillowcase
  • Trim split ends every 2–3 months

Prompt 5:

“Give me a 30-day hair repair plan.”

  • Week 1: Oil + shampoo + condition + weekly mask
  • Week 2: Scalp massage + detangle gently + daily serum
  • Week 3: Use DIY mask + light trim
  • Week 4: Clarify if needed + mask + stick to leave-in routine

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

