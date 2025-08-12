Woman shares 5 ChatGPT prompts that ‘completely transformed her hair’: From DIY hair masks to 30-day repair plan

In the age of AI, people are using ChatGPT for everything from planning vacations to writing resumes. Now, beauty enthusiasts are finding it can work wonders for hair care too. In her August 6 Instagram post, beauty creator Devika Vohra shared 5 clever ChatGPT prompts that, she says, completely transformed her hair. In an Instagram post, beauty enthusiast Devika Vohra reveals five ChatGPT prompts that helped her manage frizzy and damaged hair.(Instagram/@devikavohra)

Prompt 1:

“Create a full hair care routine for dry, frizzy, and damaged hair.”

Oil hair 1–2 times a week before washing

Use a gentle, moisturising shampoo 2–3 times a week

Always follow with a hydrating conditioner

Apply a deep conditioning mask once a week

Use a leave-in cream or serum on damp hair

Avoid heat styling as much as possible

Prompt 2:

“What ingredients should I look for or avoid in products for frizzy and damaged hair?”

Look for:

Coconut oil, almond oil, argan oil

Aloe vera, honey, curd, banana

Shea butter, hibiscus, bhringraj

Hydrolysed proteins (keratin, silk)

Avoid:

Sulfates (SLS, SLES)

Drying alcohols

Silicones in leave-ins (if not clarifying)

Parabens

Prompt 3:

“Suggest DIY hair masks using Indian kitchen ingredients.”

Curd + honey + coconut oil (moisture boost)

Egg yolk + curd + olive oil (protein repair)

Mashed banana + honey + castor oil (frizz control)

Prompt 4:

“What habits should I change to reduce dryness, frizz, and damage?”

Oil before shampooing

Use a soft T-shirt or microfiber towel to dry

Comb gently with a wide-tooth comb

Apply serum or leave-in on damp hair

Avoid frequent heat styling

Sleep on a satin or silk pillowcase

Trim split ends every 2–3 months

Prompt 5:

“Give me a 30-day hair repair plan.”

Week 1: Oil + shampoo + condition + weekly mask

Week 2: Scalp massage + detangle gently + daily serum

Week 3: Use DIY mask + light trim

Week 4: Clarify if needed + mask + stick to leave-in routine

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.