Woman shares simple ‘protein hack’ that helped her lose 18 kgs in 3 months without dieting: ‘I didn’t give up roti or…'
A simple protein hack helped this woman drop 18 kgs in 3 months, proving you can lose weight without giving up real food or going on a diet.
Losing weight can feel like an uphill battle, with fad diets and complicated routines often leaving people frustrated. But sometimes, small, simple changes make the biggest difference. Nutritionist and weight loss expert Reet Kaur shares in her November 19 Instagram post how a simple protein trick helped her lose 18 kgs in just 3 months. (Also read: Fortis Vasant Kunj gastroenterologist shares the ‘best breakfast for weight loss,’ recommends consuming it for 30 days )
What is the weight loss protein trick
Reet explains in her post, “This protein hack helped me lose 18 kg in 12 weeks… No starving. No detox. No fancy supplements. Just fixing ONE thing on my plate → PROTEIN. I added 20–25g of protein to every meal before adding anything else.”
Reet’s meal examples include:
- Breakfast: 2 eggs, 1 scoop protein, paneer bhurji, or Greek yoghurt
- Lunch: Dal with paneer, tofu, or curd
- Dinner: Moong dal with chole, paneer, or tofu
- Snacks: Protein coffee, yoghurt, roasted chana, or tofu
Why does this protein hack work
Here’s why it works, according to Reet:
- Keeps you full and satisfied
- Controls cravings
- Reduces snacking
- Boosts metabolism
- Stabilises blood sugar levels
- Helps build lean muscle
“I still ate carbs. I still ate Indian food. I didn’t give up roti or rice. I only made protein the FIRST priority on my plate. And my body responded FAST—18 kg in 12 weeks,” she adds.
Reet emphasises that this one simple change made a huge difference. “This ONE protein hack changed my entire weight loss journey. No detox. No starving. No giving up real food. Just adding 20–25g protein to every meal, FIRST. That’s it. Your body will thank you.”
With this easy-to-follow strategy, anyone can focus on sustainable weight loss while still enjoying their favourite foods.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.