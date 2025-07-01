Woman who dropped 49 kilos, shares 5 habits that ‘melted fat right off' her body

Gina, an Instagram user who underwent a remarkable weight transformation, successfully lost 49 kilos. Through her Instagram profile, Gina regularly shares glimpses of her inspiring journey, offering practical diet and workout tips to motivate her followers. On June 15, Gina posted about five key habits that played a crucial role in accelerating her fat loss journey. Follow these habits to fast track your weight loss journey.(Pexels)

Here’s what Gina did to lose 49 kilos:

1. Minimum 30g protein thrice a day:

Ensure you are putting real protein before processed proteins. You can't expect to lose weight and tone up when you're eating less than a good chunk of protein daily or if you aren't eating at all. Stop skipping meals! If you're serious about weight loss and muscle build- this is non-negotiable. Also, you must be expending more than you are consuming to be in a deficit.

2. Wake up earlier:

Before work, before kids, before anything. 5-5:30am is the quietest time to get in a weighted walk or a run on the treadmill. Make a habit of getting up early. Make it a habit to move your body during that time.

Here's what helped Gina burn fat faster.(Image by Pixabay)

3. Lift:

Lift as heavy as you can while challenging yourself, every time! You will not get bulky. You will get toned. You need to lift 3x a week. Start light, start building consistency and do full body workout.

4. Drink and walk:

Ensure you are properly hydrated and get 10k steps per day. Park further away, grab a walking pad, anytime you have downtime - go walk instead. Ensure you hit your step count no matter what. You have an able body, so use it.

5. Sleep:

Get 8-9 hours a night. Skip Netflix and go to bed earlier so you can wake up earlier. Proper sleep is crucial for recovery, fat burn, muscle gain and proper health. You have to get enough sleep.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.