Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares 7 tips for faster weight loss before June 2025

Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach (according to her Instagram bio) who went through a drastic weight transformation journey and dropped 9 kilos in just 3 months. She keeps sharing snippets of her impressive weight loss journey on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From sharing her weight loss diet to the workout regimen that she followed to go through the transformation, Mahtab shared it all on Instagram. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 9 tips to lose up to 20 kilos in just 12 weeks “Here’s exactly what I would do if I wanted to lose 20lbs before June 2025,” wrote Mahtab Ekay.(Pexels)

A few days back, Mahtab shared a post and noted down seven tips to lose weight faster, before the month of June. “Here’s exactly what I would do if I wanted to lose 20lbs before June 2025,” wrote Mahtab.

Prioritize protein (30-35g per meal):

Every meal should have at least 30-35g of protein to keep you full, support muscle growth, and make fat loss easier. But it has to taste good, think juicy turkey meatballs, loaded taco bowls, or high-protein pancakes.

Walk every day (8-12k steps is the sweet spot):

A quick 20-minute morning walk and another hour total throughout the day is all you need. That could look like 10-min walk after meals (a game-changer for digestion and fat loss), 30-min evening walk with your partner, a friend, or even playing with your kids and having a walking pad at home.

Lift weights and get stronger:

Your workouts should focus on progress over time, more sets, more reps, more time under tension, or heavier weights. This is what actually changes your body shape and gives you that strong, lean, bikini look you’re after.

No snacking on high-carb sweets on an empty stomach:

Keep cakes, cookies, and high-carb snacks as dessert after a protein-rich meal. This keeps cravings in check and stabilizes blood sugar, so you don’t end up on an energy rollercoaster.

Keep weekends in check (while still enjoying life):

Weekends don't have to ruin your progress. Enjoy your favorite foods while keeping the rest balanced with protein and fiber. Fat loss happens over weeks of consistency, not one perfect weekday.

Track more than just the scale:

The scale doesn’t tell the whole story. Track progress pics, how your clothes fit, and how strong you feel. The goal? A lean, strong, confident body, not just weight loss.

Sleep like it matters (because it does):

7-9 hours of quality sleep equals to fewer cravings, better workouts, and faster fat loss. No more late-night scrolling, your goals are more important.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.