Woman who dropped 37 kilos, shares tips on how to start your weight loss journey from home

Tanusree is an Instagram user who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 37 kilos. Tanusree keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. From sharing her home workouts to noting down weight loss tips, Tanusree’s Instagram profile is replete with tips and tricks for healthy weight loss. “How I started my weight loss journey at home by following some realistic and simple tips along with a religious home workout routine,” wrote Tanusree.(Instagram/@livefitwithtanu)

A few days back, Tanusree shared a reel in which she explained five tips on how to start the weight loss journey at home. She said that weight loss workouts can be simple and can be done at home as well. “How I started my weight loss journey at home by following some realistic and simple tips along with a religious home workout routine,” wrote Tanusree.

Here are five tips shared by her:

30 minutes of walking every day:

Tanusree said that it is essential that we understand the power of walking in weight loss.If we feel strained in the beginning to go for 30 minutes of walking every day, we can divide it to 15 minutes of walking in the morning, and 15 minutes of walking in the evening. Also read | Want to lose 9+ kg before summer 2025? Weight loss trainer shares 4 tips: 'Don't avoid eating out'

Add enough protein and fibers in the diet:

A high-protein and fiber-packed diet is essential in weight loss. While we must ensure to reduce the amount of carbs in the diet, we should eat healthy and mindfully. A high-protein diet can help in keeping the body satiated.

3 liters of water everyday:

Staying hydrated is very important throughout the day. Drinking 3 liters of water will ensure to boost the metabolism of the body, and also keep us hydrated. Also read | Woman who dropped 17 kilos, shares 4 things most people do wrong in weight loss

Weight training:

“If you do daily weight training at your home just by using some basic stuff like a bag full of books or copies, filled water bottles, rice or wheat sack, these can be really helpful in your training process as a beginner when you don’t have dumbbells at starting,” added Tanusree.

Have dinner as early as possible:

Tanusree added that we should try to wrap up dinner as early in the evening as possible, preferably by 7 PM. After that, we should refrain from consuming anything till next morning. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 9 tips to lose up to 20 kilos in just 12 weeks

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.