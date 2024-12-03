Woman who lost 20 kilos, eats only juice, smoothie and salad. Check her diet

Aanya Parashar, a Nutritionist, keeps sharing snippets from her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. Her social media profile is replete with weight loss hacks and nutrition tips. Aanya lost 20 kilos with a healthy diet and lifestyle tweaks. A few weeks back, in a video, Aanya shared snippets of her weight loss diet. Also read | Woman loses 65 kgs while still eating donuts. Is calorie deficit the winning formula for her weight loss? Aanya Parashar shared her weight loss diet.(Instagram/@aanya_sharmma_)

“Losing weight is as easy as it gets! You essentially need to eat the right amount of calories in a whole nutrition diet. So, here’s a generic diet that should give you a good idea of how you can plan things. The results will definitely depend on your calorie intake,” read an excerpt of Aanya’s caption. Also read | Woman reveals most important fat loss tip that helped her lose 25 kg: ‘You need to start eating more food...’

Check out her weight loss diet here:

Early morning: A glass of beet juice

Breakfast: A glass of blueberry smoothie

Mid-morning: Peppermint tea

Lunch: A bowl of chickpea salad

Mid-evening: Coffee with nuts and one biscuit

Dinner: A bowl of sauteed veggies and tofu

Healthy calorie deficit is the secret to weight loss:

Aanya Parashar added, “Most importantly, calculating a healthy calorie deficit of 20-30% along with a healthy lifestyle is the key to a sustainable and healthy weight loss.”

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Kajal Agarwal, Clinical dietician and PCOD expert, explained the importance of calorie deficit for healthy weight loss. “When you consume more calories than your body requires, the excess energy is stored as fat, leading to weight gain. Conversely, creating a calorie deficit forces your body to tap into its fat stores for energy, resulting in weight loss.” Also read | Why calorie deficit is crucial for weight loss and how to successfully achieve it?

Kajal Agarwal also added that calorie deficit encourages sustainable and steady weight loss, which can help the body lose fat in the long term. “Making a calorie deficit in a diet is not difficult at all! It can be done easily by replacing your dinner with a good bowl of paneer salad, chicken salad or just a green salad, or you can do it by checking on the oil consumption,” Kajal Agarwal suggested.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.