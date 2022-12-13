Working on desk? Health experts reveal drawbacks of prolonged sitting, tips to add throughout your workday to correct it

A 2010 study from Australia found that for each extra hour participants spent sitting daily during a 7-year-period, their overall risk of dying increased by 11%. Adults who sat 11 hours or more a day had a 40% increased risk of dying during the next 3 years, compared to those who sat for less than 4 hours a day and this is while taking into account the health and exercise status of the study participants.

Researchers from the American Cancer Society discovered that women who sat more than 6 hours a day were at a 37% increased risk of early death, compared to women who sat for less than 3 hours. Men had a 17% increased risk (even among those who exercised) while another study done in 2012 found that if the average American reduced their sitting time to 3 hours per day, life expectancy would climb by 2 years.

Clearly, extended sitting is increasingly being recognized as a significant health hazard since muscles make up the majority of the body mass where there are over 600 muscles in our body and all of them work in synchrony to ensure that we function day to day in comfort and ease but through our daily hectic schedule and time bound activities, we tend to neglect maintaining the right posture and revert to faulty seating or bad posture which along with associated stress work affects the muscles the most. Such repeated damage to the muscles is known as ‘Repetitive Strain Injury’(RSI).

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amelia Sahana Michael, Pain and Palliative Medicine at Aster CMI Hospital in Bangalore, explained, “While RSI damages the muscle fibres, lack of sleep in our busy schedules prevents the muscles from relaxing, leading to further discomfort and pain. A combination of this leads to constant pain, stiffness, reduced vigour and concentration at work. This common concern and condition if not addressed by an expert would lead to chronic myofascial pains. Most would think that undergoing physiotherapy and weight training would help tone, strengthen and relieve muscle pain. The contrary is true with RSI.”

Dr Siri M Kamath, Senior Consultant Physician and Covid task Co-Incharge at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital in Bengaluru, elaborated, “A sizeable majority of office goers in cities work at a desk all day. Remaining in the same position for more than eight hours a day and the sedentary behaviour not only creates muscle tension but can also contribute to long-term health issues including neck and shoulder pain, obesity, stress, lower back pain, carpal tunnel syndrome and tendency to develop lifestyle related diseases such as diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”

According to the health expert, there are a number of other drawbacks of prolonged sitting that include:

Declining athletic performance

Sitting for long periods usually includes poor posture. This puts a lot of pressure on the lower back and results in weaker glutes. Weak glutes (buttock muscles) means less stability in the hips and less pushing power with the legs. Poor posture shortens and tightens the hip flexors (muscles in the back of the thigh), which will make one weaker, less flexible, and less mobile.

This puts a lot of pressure on the lower back and results in weaker glutes. Weak glutes (buttock muscles) means less stability in the hips and less pushing power with the legs. Poor posture shortens and tightens the hip flexors (muscles in the back of the thigh), which will make one weaker, less flexible, and less mobile. Prolonged sitting also can create tension in the neck and shoulders. Our head weighs at least 5 kgs, and if someone tips their head forward, their neck muscles are engaged to keep their head from falling further forward. This puts a strain on the muscles of the neck and upper back, often for hours at a time. Typing and scrolling the internet and social media with our hands in a strained position can create issues in the forearms and wrists.

Our head weighs at least 5 kgs, and if someone tips their head forward, their neck muscles are engaged to keep their head from falling further forward. This puts a strain on the muscles of the neck and upper back, often for hours at a time. Typing and scrolling the internet and social media with our hands in a strained position can create issues in the forearms and wrists. Poor body posture spills over into other areas of our lives, including any sports or exercise activities we may undertake. This increases the chances of injuries, further compromising the ability to stay active.

Anxiety and depression - According to an Australian study, employees who reported sitting for longer than 6 hours per day had higher rates of anxiety and depression compared to those who sat for less than 3 hours per day. Women reported higher levels of psychological distress than men. There are several possible causes of this tendency, including poor health due to inactivity, disturbed sleep due to lots of screen time, and social isolation.

Dementia including Alzheimer's - Studies exploring the relation between sedentary behavior and cognitive performance have not only shown a link between too much sitting and a reduced ability to focus, but also increasing the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.

Dr Amelia Sahana suggested, “Cardio related exercise is a disciplined activity done to improve blood circulation, health, and fitness, while stretching is the only disciplined activity that helps keep our muscles flexible and healthy. Setting apart time for regular stretching exercise, either at work, home, or the gym, will benefit you. Let us take an IT professional for example – sitting at the desk the whole day, working on the computer, managing the mobile phone, deadlines to keep. The result is neck pain and shoulder pain, as muscles are tense and tight, low back pain due to unsupported wrong seating positions. Specific stretching exercises, to these group of muscles at regular intervals for a few minutes through the day, removes that RSI, thus relaxing the muscle, preventing pain, and improving mobility.”

She added, “With winter this year being the coldest we have experienced recently, tight/ stiff muscles are common. Regular stretching will help maintain good flexibility, reduce joint/ back pains, maintain good circulation, good posture, improve physical activity, mood and relieve stress. Stretching helps at all ages, if gentle, individualized, and specific to the group of muscles prone to injury based on their specific activities. Stretching is the best new year resolution to keep you fit and going.”