World Diabetes Day: Doctors explain how diabetes goes beyond blood sugar levels and affects hormones, bones, skin

Every year, World Diabetes Day serves as a reminder that diabetes is far more than a lifestyle condition - it is a global epidemic that calls for empathy, awareness, and timely action. This year’s theme, “Know Your Risk, Know Your Response,” urges individuals to look beyond surface symptoms and understand the deeper factors that drive this often silent disease. Read more to discover how diabetes affects your body!(Pexel)

On World Diabetes Day 2025, HT Lifestyle spoke to four New Delhi-based medical professionals from diverse specialties to understand how diabetes affects the body beyond blood sugar levels. The experts include Dr Shobha Gupta, medical director and IVF specialist at Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, Pitampura; Dr Abhishek Vaish, orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon as well as sports injury specialist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Healing Touch Clinic, Okhla; Dr Karuna Malhotra, founder, cosmetologist, and aesthetic physician at Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, Rajouri Garden; and Dr Pankaj Sharma, director of Bariatric, Robotic, and Laparoscopic Surgery at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh and founder of Shalya Clinic, New Delhi.

November 14 marks World Diabetes Day.(Unsplash)

Diabetes affects women’s reproductive health

Dr Gupta points out that diabetes silently affects women’s hormonal balance and reproductive health. The gynaecologist explains, “We often see women in their 30s and 40s facing irregular cycles, PCOS, and fertility challenges - all aggravated by insulin resistance. Lifestyle correction, timely screening, and awareness about how sugar impacts hormones can prevent long-term complications.”

Diabetes affects bone and joint health

According to Dr Vaish, diabetes is not confined to blood sugar alone but can quietly weaken bones and joints. The ortopaedician explains, “Many of my diabetic patients are often surprised to learn that their bones are also at risk. They usually associate diabetes with nerve or blood vessel issues, not realizing that persistently high blood sugar can silently damage bone strength, making them weaker and more prone to fractures. Regular check-ups and good glucose control are as vital for your bones as for your heart.”

Diabetes affects kin and hair health

Dr Malhotra adds that diabetes doesn’t just impact internal organs - it also affects the skin and hair, which often show the earliest visible warning signs. The cosmetologist elaborates, “Your skin tells the story of your internal health. Dark patches around the neck, unexplained acne, or dullness can sometimes be early markers of insulin resistance. Aesthetic treatments help externally, but addressing the metabolic imbalance internally makes all the difference.”

Diabetes affects different parts of the body, not just blood sugar.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

How is modern medicine transforming?

While prevention remains the key, modern medicine is also transforming diabetes management for those with severe, long-standing cases. According to Dr Sharma, a bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon, “Metabolic surgery has emerged as a game-changer for patients with Type 2 diabetes and obesity. By altering the gut hormones and improving insulin sensitivity, surgery helps many patients control diabetes, reduce or even stop insulin dependency. It’s not just weight loss - it’s disease control.”

As India continues to shoulder one of the world’s highest diabetes burdens, experts urge people to adopt small yet consistent habits - from mindful eating and regular movement to stress management and timely medical guidance. World Diabetes Day serves as a reminder to take back control through steady, disciplined choices that safeguard long-term health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.