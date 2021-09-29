World Heart Day: Keep your heart young post-30s with these 4 simple ways

As you age, the chances of contracting cardiovascular issues become high. Instead of just assuming you have no other way to strengthen your heart health, there is a lot you can do to keep cardiovascular issues at bay. Yes, no matter how old you are.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE WAYS IN WHICH YOU CAN KEEP YOUR HEART YOUNG:

1. CONSUME SQUALENE

Squalene is present in small amounts in the human body. Newborns show the highest amount of squalene in their blood, but this amount rapidly decreases over the years. The concentration of squalene in the blood drops drastically between the ages of 30 and 40. But don’t worry! Olives are the richest source of squalene.

It can also be found in the oil extracted from amaranth. This is a pseudo-grain that has seeds and leaves with great content of oil. Squalene has the capacity to increase good cholesterol (HDL) and at the same time, reduce bad cholesterol (LDL). Even O2Live capsules work as one of the most prominent supplements of squalene. The gel capsules have 100 percent squalene in them.

2. EXERCISE REGULARLY TO STAY ACTIVE

Physical activities are crucial for overall health. Start doing aerobic exercises or strength training, which will help you lose weight. It is recommended to opt for aerobic activity like brisk walking or jogging for at least 150 minutes a week.

Likewise, one should opt for strength training exercises at least twice a week. Before starting any fitness regime, it’s recommended to speak to the doctor first, as he would be able to suggest the best exercises for you. Make sure that you are keeping your body well-hydrated before, during, and after exercise.

3. INCULCATE GOOD EATING HABITS

One must eat properly to maintain a healthy weight and watch your calorie intake. So, to lower calories without skimping on nutrition, pay attention to what you’re eating and drinking.

Eat more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains particularly those that are less processed and loaded with fibre. A plant-based diet is healthier than other options.

Try opting for legumes, nuts, soy, fish, and low-fat dairy products. Cutting down on red meat, or chicken can be a good idea. Limit your consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages like soft drinks, juices, energy drinks, flavoured water, and tea and coffee. Furthermore, other foods like cookies, pies, cakes, doughnuts, ice cream, and candy can also be the culprits that may cause weight gain.

4. SCHEDULE REGULAR CHECK-UPS WITH YOUR DOCTOR

Your primary care physician can help you schedule regular check-ups. During these sessions, bring all your medications and ask questions about them. Don’t hesitate to ask questions to your physician, if you aren’t able to understand anything. Talk to your doctor about what conditions including diabetes and hypertension are most likely to affect you.

(This story is written by Dr Praveen Jacob, senior consultant, TheLifekart.in. For more health-related stories visit, HealthShots.com)