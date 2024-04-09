World Homeopathy Day 2024: Date, history, theme, significance and all you want to know

World Homeopathy Day is celebrated annually to honour the work of German physician and chemist Dr Samuel Hahnemann on his birth anniversary - April 10. Homeopathy, an alternative medicinal practice claims to treat diseases and disorders applying the principle of curing 'like with like'. It is believed that the origin of homeopathy dates back to 5th century BC but it was not before 19th century that homeopathy gained popularity in Europe and spread to North America. (Also read: Can gut bacteria impact your heart? Tips to maintain healthy gut for optimum heart health) World Homeopathy Day 2024: While homeopathy's popularity grew over decades across many countries, it is considered an alternative medicine due to the lack of scientific evidence to support its effectiveness beyond a placebo effect.(Freepik)

Homeopathy practitioners use small amounts of natural substances like plants and minerals to stimulate the natural healing process of the body. The day is celebrated in India under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH, govt of India, for the last few years. Let's understand how the day came into being and know more about its history and significance in the modern world.

History of Homeopathy

Greek physician Hippocrates who was also known as the father of modern medicine wrote - 'by similar things a disease is produced and through the application of the like is cured'. Hippocrates researched on the understanding of the disease and the individual's response to it rather than a remedy for it. Dr Hahnemann's work was an extension to this theory. Disillusioned by conventional medicine's brutality and the side effects of strong medications, Hahnemann sought to revive this ancient and overlooked medicinal practice.

His self-experimentation with quinine's symptoms laid the foundation for individualised treatment. By meticulously documenting symptoms and responses, he developed a holistic approach that formed the cornerstone of modern homeopathy. While homeopathy's popularity grew over decades across many countries, it is considered an alternative medicine due to the lack of scientific evidence to support its effectiveness beyond a placebo effect.

World Homeopathy Day 2024 theme

The theme for World Homeopathy Day is “Homeoparivar: One Health, One Family.

World Homeopathy Day significance

World Homeopathy Day is celebrated to honour homeopathy, the work of its founder Dr Samuel Hahnemannh, and the people who got benefitted by it. It is celebrated on April 10 to raise awareness about this alternate medicinal practice that has minimal side effects and trusts body's self healing powers. It is celebrated to raise awareness about homoeopathy and to improve its accessibility to people. The aim of this day is also to bring together practioners, enthusiasts and supporters from across the world.