World Hypertension Day 2026: Doctor decodes myths and facts around anxiety, depression, and everyday mental struggles

Mental health is one of the most talked about conversations today. But more conversation doesn’t mean better understanding. Words like anxiety and depression are used casually, often without fully knowing what they mean. At the same time, people who are actually dealing with these issues are still hesitant to speak up, mostly because of how easily they get misunderstood. Ahead of the May 17, World Hypertension Day, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Saroj Dubey, a gastroenterologist and mental health expert, to decode common mental health misconceptions.

Myths around mental health struggles.(Unsplash)

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Myth: Anxiety is just overthinking.

Dr Saroj highlighted that it is not that simple. People often say “stop overthinking” as if that is enough. But anxiety does not switch off like that. It is not just a busy mind; it is a body that refuses to relax. Your chest feels tight, your thoughts keep looping, sleep becomes irregular, and even small things start to feel overwhelming.

Your chest feels tight, your thoughts keep looping, sleep becomes irregular, and even small things start to feel overwhelming. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} “You might know that nothing is actually wrong, and still feel like something is. That gap between logic and feeling is what makes anxiety so frustrating. It is not something you can fix by simply thinking differently for a few minutes,” Dr Saroj told HT Lifestyle. Myth: Depression is the same as sadness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You might know that nothing is actually wrong, and still feel like something is. That gap between logic and feeling is what makes anxiety so frustrating. It is not something you can fix by simply thinking differently for a few minutes,” Dr Saroj told HT Lifestyle. Myth: Depression is the same as sadness. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It often feels like nothing at all. Sadness is something most people understand, but depression is harder to explain. It is not always about crying or feeling low. In many cases, it is the absence of feeling anything meaningful. Dr Sarj said, “People describe it as being tired without a reason, losing interest in things they once cared about, or just going through the day without really being present.” From the outside, everything may look normal. That is why it gets missed so often. Myth: Only “weak” people struggle with mental health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It often feels like nothing at all. Sadness is something most people understand, but depression is harder to explain. It is not always about crying or feeling low. In many cases, it is the absence of feeling anything meaningful. Dr Sarj said, “People describe it as being tired without a reason, losing interest in things they once cared about, or just going through the day without really being present.” From the outside, everything may look normal. That is why it gets missed so often. Myth: Only “weak” people struggle with mental health {{/usCountry}}

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“That belief does more harm than anything else,” said Dr Dubey. This idea still shows up in different ways. Sometimes directly, sometimes in subtle comments. But it is one of the biggest reasons people avoid talking about what they are going through. There is no type of person who is “immune” to anxiety or depression. You will find it in high-performing professionals, students, parents, and people who seem to have everything in place. Strength has very little to do with it. What actually takes effort is acknowledging that something is not okay and choosing to deal with it.

Even one honest conversation with the right person can take some of that pressure off. (Unsplash)

Myth: It will go away if you ignore it.

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Most of the time, it does not. Everyone has off days, and not every bad mood needs attention. But when something stays for weeks or starts affecting how you function, ignoring it usually makes it heavier. People often push through, distract themselves, or wait for it to pass. Sometimes it does ease on its own, but often it builds quietly in the background. By the time it is addressed, it feels much harder than it needed to be.

Myth: Talking about it makes things uncomfortable

“Not talking about it makes things heavier,” stated Dr Saroj. There is always that hesitation before opening up. What if the other person does not understand, or responds casually, or changes the subject? But keeping everything in rarely helps. It turns into overthinking, self-doubt, and a sense of being stuck in your own head. Even one honest conversation with the right person can take some of that pressure off. It does not solve everything, but it creates space to breathe.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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