World Mental Health Day: Foster emotional intelligence in children with these helpful tips

Mental health refers to an individual’s cognitive, behavioral and emotional well-being. It has an impact on our rationality, actions, and sensitivity. While deliberating about mental health, we usually tend to overlook the small aspects which mould a child’s character. The minds of children are very susceptible and flexible. Long term personality traits and preferences are formed during the coming-of-age period. (Also read: World Mental Health Day 2024: Gen Z talks on ways to beat stress at work) World Mental Health Day: How to nurture children's mental health holistically.

Sitender Sehrawat, Social Entrepreneur & Meditation Guide who helps individuals to combat loneliness, explains, “A lack of focus on children’s emotional and social well-being can lead to flawed perceptions about themselves and the world. Children should be taught that emotions like stress, anxiety, fear, and courage are natural mechanisms to help them navigate life. Emotional development, just like academics, should be ongoing and integrated into their learning.”

School’s responsibility in shaping mental health

Can we rely merely on schools for nurturing children’s mental well-being? Sehrawat answers, “Relying solely on schools for holistic development isn’t enough—it requires a collaborative effort from parents, schools, and the child’s environment. Building a strong foundation of emotional awareness and self-awareness is essential for children to grow into well-rounded individuals. Teach them how to live simply and enjoy life. Allow them to explore and have fun, fostering both their emotional and intellectual growth.” Emotional training can’t be deferred until problems arise, and promoting a child's emotional intelligence should begin early, in ways that match their developmental stage. (Also read: Over dozen US states sue TikTok claiming it's designed to be addictive to kids, harming their mental health)

Outdoor activities boost children’s well-being

The idea to encourage outdoor activities and being with nature, is to inspire and kindle a child’s physical and mental capacity. In addition to helping the child enjoy and relax it also offers a great alternative for digital detox. “Outdoor activities have a direct mental and physical benefit for the child and are an essential part of growing up. Besides, a child is also able to enhance his/her social learning by observing etiquettes and interactions better during outdoor play. Allowing them the use of a no-criticism safe zone to express their feelings and emotions will also help them better regulate emotions and feelings,” advises Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

Exposing children to outdoor activities helps them form positive insights of the world. If they have fun outside, they associate the world with happiness. According to Sehrawat, “A lack of outdoor experiences can limit their curiosity and engagement. It also fosters collaboration with other children, interaction with animals, and a deeper connection to nature. This connection brings ease and comfort, which is something all humans feel naturally, even from a young age.”

Finding healthy ways for students to express feelings

You can’t compel someone to communicate their feelings; they need to feel safe and relaxed in a convivial setting. “Children often open up more easily with other kids, but adults must work harder to build trust. As children grow older, they start evaluating whether they feel safe sharing with adults like teachers. To encourage openness, the key is creating a non-threatening environment free of fear or suppression. Making kids laugh and having fun is a great way to break down barriers,” avers Sehrawat.

Social media’s impact

An important skill to be developed in the children is how to navigate social media safely and responsibly. “This can include showing them how to critically understand 'the feed' on social media and to avoid doom scrolling as well as safety measures to ensure that they are not vulnerable to any online scams or dangers. Helping curate the child's playlist and discussing the content viewed by them will also be beneficial,” advises Dr. Tilwe. Inculcating the habit of using healthy coping mechanisms to perceived stresses as well as helping them learn essential life skills will help build better mental hygiene.