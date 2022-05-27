World No-Tobacco Day 2022: How to quit smoking? Spiritual gurus answer

There is no easy or gentle way to say that smoking kills as tobacco addiction causes short and long-term diseases like cancer, lung diseases, chronic bronchitis, etc. Discontinuing smoking habit is one of the necessary actions to improve your health significantly.

There might be people around you who make it compulsory for you to smoke, not because they urge you to smoke but because they put you in so much tension, that you will need to smoke. It’s not smoking that you want to quit, you want to quit that mental state that necessitates smoking and if that mental state keeps coming, you will continue to smoke.

Ahead of World No-Tobacco Day 2022 in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Gagan Dhawan, Founder and CEO of The New Me, suggested, “You can start overcoming such an addiction by taking baby steps and quitting it gradually. These include preparing for withdrawal symptoms, exercising, engaging in stress-relieving activities, indulging in hobbies, etc. Besides, tobacco cravings are most likely to be stronger in places where you smoke or chew tobacco frequently, such as at parties or bars or when you are stressed or having a coffee.”

He encouraged to find out your triggers and plan accordingly to avoid or overcome them without using cigarettes. He said, “Physical activities are an excellent way to keep tobacco cravings at bay. Short spurts of movement, like sprinting up and down the stairs a few times, will help you get rid of your cigarette urge. Moreover, when you have a strong desire to consume tobacco, remember that it will probably vanish within 5 to 10 minutes whether or not you give in to the urge. These healthy habits will take you one step closer to attaining a healthy body and mind by overcoming tobacco cravings and finally quitting it.”

Adding to the list of tips, Acharya Prashant, Vedanta teacher and Founder of Prashant Advait foundation, recommended, “Make a mental shift and never allow yourself to picture yourself smoking a cigarette again. Don't tell yourself it's difficult all the time. It requires a significant amount of effort. A simple advice –instead of chasing medicine, pay attention to the disease.”

He advised, “When you feel the urge to smoke you should divert your mind towards different things like any work, or you can try several games such as Sudoku, quiz, puzzles. In terms of handling stress you should go for talking to your near and dear ones about your problems that are causing you stress instead of going for a smoke. Some fellows think that having a cigarette after a meal will digest your food but we should prefer having digestion toffees.”