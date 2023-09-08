World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: Suicide is a grave decision taken by many to end their lives. In this world, every day, a lot of people choose to end their lives. Suicide is an extreme decision and can happen due to a lot of reasons. Be it mental trauma or financial dependency or poverty or something else, suicide is an extreme reality, and it is important to raise awareness to make people believe that there is more to life, and they should not end their lives. Suicide is a grave public health problem, and it is important to address it at the roots. World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Unsplash)

As we gear up to observing World Suicide Prevention Day this year, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, World Suicide Prevention Day is celebrated on September 10. This year, it will be celebrated on the same date – it falls on Sunday.

History:

International Association for Suicide Prevention with the World Health Organization (WHO) established World Suicide Prevention Day to be celebrated every year on September 10. The declaration came in 2003 and since then, September 10 has been observed to raise awareness about prevention of suicides. According to International Association for Suicide Prevention, "On this day, we encourage all to ‘Create Hope Through Action’ to draw attention to this important public health issue globally and to disseminate the message that suicides are preventable. By encouraging understanding, reaching in and sharing experiences, this theme gives people the confidence to take action. It highlights the fact that there is an alternative to suicide and aims to inspire confidence and light in all of us."

Significance:

When the stigma around suicide is addressed, people feel more comfortable seeking help and understanding their problems and exploring the solutions, rather than taking an extreme decision. On this day, awareness about suicide and how we can prevent it is raised.

