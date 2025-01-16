Worried about colorectal cancer? Study recommends have a glass of milk every day

Colorectal cancer affects millions of people on earth, and is one of the most common types of cancer. However, with the right kind of diet, it is possible to take precautionary measures against the development of this aggressive type of cancer. And who knew, the solution was hiding in a glass of milk, all this time? According to a recent study led by Keren Papier, University of Oxford, adding a glass of milk to the daily diet can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer. Also read | Colorectal cancer symptoms: What you need to know Regular milk consumption demonstrated notable lower chances of colorectal cancer. (Pexels)

Findings of the study

The long study was conducted on 542,778 British women for over 16 years and their eating habits and health outcomes were tracked. This was done to understand how certain foods and nutrients can act as a protective shield against one of the most common types of cancers.

During this study period of 16 years, 12,251 women developed colorectal cancer which further provided the researchers with the scope of understanding the link between eating habits and cancer risk. One of the protective factors against cancer was observed to be adequate calcium intake. It was seen that women who consumed more calcium-rich foods, were less likely to develop colorectal cancer. The benefits of calcium on health were observed to be consistent irrespective of the source it came from. Also read | Milk vs alcohol: How our dietary patterns can influence colorectal cancer

Benefits of milk against colorectal cancer

Know the benefts of milk against colorectal cancer.(Unsplash)

The researchers observed the many benefits of daily milk consumption on health, and its protective effects against colorectal cancer. Regular milk consumption demonstrated notable lower chances of colorectal cancer. Consumption of yoghurt also demonstrated similar health benefits. Nutrients found in dairy such as riboflavin, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium also showed notable benefits.

Alcohol, red meat and colorectal cancer

Alcohol can significantly increase the risk of colorectal cancer.(Unsplash)

The study also observed the negative effects of alcohol consumption and inclusion of red meat on health. Having two standard drinks per day was associated with 15% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. A daily serving of red meat in the diet was linked to 8% increase in colorectal cancer risk. Also read | Colorectal cancer cases could be rising for people under 50 years; risks low for young people: Study

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.