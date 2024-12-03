Worried about heart health? Study says do a simple meal swap

The secret to good heart health was hiding in plain sight all this while. A recent study led by Andrea Glenn, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health states that all we need to do is a simple meal swap to ensure a healthier heart. The study challenged the way we consume proteins, and explained how the balance between plant and animal proteins on the plate affects our heart. Swapping animal proteins with plant proteins may prevent us from cardiovascular diseases.(Pexels)

The long study was conducted for 30 years, tracking over 203,000 health professionals, to find that swapping animal proteins with plant proteins may prevent us from cardiovascular diseases. The study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition observed that participants with a dietary habit of more plant protein than animal protein showed 19% lower risk of cardiovascular disease and 27% lower risk of coronary heart disease.

Lead author Andrea Glenn, in a media release, said, “The average American eats a 1:3 plant to animal protein ratio. Our findings suggest a ratio of at least 1:2 is much more effective in preventing cardiovascular diseases.”

Making healthy swaps:

The research further added that it is not just about cutting down meat consumption, but about making strategic replacements in the diet. It is healthier to swap red and processed meats with protein-rich plant alternatives like nuts and legumes. The goodness of fibre, antioxidant vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats in these plant proteins can help in regulating blood pressure and decreasing inflammation in the body.

Senior author Frank Hu added, “Most of us need to begin shifting our diets toward plant-based proteins. We can do so by cutting down on meat, especially red and processed meats, and eating more legumes and nuts.”

Nuts and legumes are healthier protein sources.(Pexels)

The study also observed that plant proteins continue to prevent coronary heart diseases. While 1:2 ratio of plant-to-animal protein can also help in improving heart health, more intake of plant-based proteins can offer more benefits. While more research is required to understand the potentials of plant-based protein, it is necessary to do the healthy swaps for better heart health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.