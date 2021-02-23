Young drivers find music is a must as more stimulus helps their driving ability
Driving is "absolutely impossible" without music, suggested the findings of a new study led by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) researchers.
The novel study was published in the journal Psychomusicology: Music, Mind, and Brain.
"To young drivers 18-29, music in the car isn't just entertainment, it's part of their autosphere whether they're alone or not," said Prof. Warren Brodsky, director of the BGU Music Science Lab in the Department of the Arts.
"They are so used to constant stimulation and absorbing great amounts of information throughout the day, that they don't question how the type of tunes they play might affect concentration, induce aggressive behaviour, or cause them to miscalculate risky situations," added Brodsky.
"As the fastest growing research university in Israel, BGU provides studies that give us great insight into the causes and effects of human behavior," said Doug Seserman, chief executive officer, American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.
"Music is an essential, universal language which we can all appreciate. Undoubtedly, though, the concerns that stem from the results of this study are worth considering," added Seserman.
According to the study published, 140 young adults responded to a 67-item questionnaire exploring how drivers engage with music while driving. Ironically, most of the respondents (80 per cent) claimed it was not only "difficult," but sometimes "near impossible" to concentrate on traffic and road conditions without music playing. And once they arrive, most of the respondents will stay in their car at their destination until the song ends.
Almost all drivers (97 per cent), report listening to many short songs on long trips, and 65 per cent played "fast-paced" music while driving to work. More than two-thirds (76 per cent) play more "liberating" dance songs when on vacation or a holiday outing, 90 per cent play "upbeat" dance music on the way to a party.
"These young drivers believe that more stimulus actually helps their driving abilities," Brodsky said. "This could become more of an issue in the future, when it becomes critical to disengage from music and assume control in an autonomous vehicle."
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Young drivers find music is a must as more stimulus helps their driving ability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links sleep to storing the memory of newly learned material
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hair today, not gone tomorrow!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhediya: Varun Dhawan shows off bod in new post. Here are his fitness secrets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teen use, mental health spur talk of marijuana curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination, physical distancing may prevent future Covid-19 surges: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snapdeal to spread malnutrition awareness with customised stickers on packages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kate Hudson addresses criticism surrounding 'Music' over autism representation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora's yoga post gets a twist, asks fans to do their own unique moves
- Malaika Arora shared a not-so-common fitness post this week. Instead of talking about the benefits of an asana and sharing its steps, the actor asked her followers to go beyond their limitations and try their own unique moves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relation between late-childhood obesity and low-quality pregnancy diet: Study
- A new study published in the BMC Medicine journal has found one of the reasons of late-childhood obesity can be the low-quality diets that the mother ate during pregnancy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts answer masks, social distancing queries after Covid-19 vaccination
- After nearly a year of being extremely cautious amid Covid-19 pandemic, is it safe to roam around without wearing a mask and forget social distancing when resuming fitness classes, running errands or going grocery shopping after receiving coronavirus vaccine? Here's what the experts have to say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study found heart damage in Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pregnant Lisa Haydon works out on new cardio machine: Thanks hubby for best gift
- Lisa Haydon recently shared videos of herself working out on her new cardio machine. If you look carefully, you will see that the actor has placed it in her bathroom. The mother-of-two says, "It's the spot least disruptive to the house."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deaths due to anaphylaxis halved despite increase in hospital admissions: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vice President calls for national campaign to promote healthy lifestyle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox