Independence Day 2022: Mukesh Ambani, wife celebrate the occasion with grandson

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani and grandson Prithvi Ambani celebrated Independence Day on Monday. In a 18 second long video shared by the news agency ANI, Mukesh Ambani can be seen holding his one year old grandson in his lap while Nita Ambani can be seen waving the tricolour to celebrate the glorious journey of 75 years of independence.

#WATCH | Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani and grandson Prithvi Ambani celebrates Independence Day pic.twitter.com/QNC8LmtoHL — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Ambani family celebrated the independence day with the employees of Reliance Industries who can also be seen waving the flag in the video.

Prithvi Ambani, born in December 2020, is the son of Indian businessman & chairman of Jio, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

This year India celebrated the huge milestone by taking up several festivities throughout the year. 75 week grand celebration - Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by prime minister Narendra Modi in March 2021 as a countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence. The official journey of this celebration will end on 15th August 2023.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and said the next 25 years were 'crucial' for India's development and future, and made five pledges, or 'paanch praan', to the people of the country.

These pledges included celebrating Indian roots, dismantling colonial mindset and working towards development, instilling a sense of duty among the citizens and strengthening our unity.

