Is your pet lonely? Vet shares signs to understand canine loneliness and how to help

Pets, who keep our woes and worries at bay with their goofy antics, can also fall into the dark space of loneliness. As pet parents juggle work commitments, errands, and daily responsibilities, pets may feel isolated and neglected. How ironic it is that the very pet who came into our lives to shoo away our loneliness can instead themselves fall into its grasp. As a pet parent, it can make you feel helpless to see your furry friend struggle. But we have got you covered on how to help them. Your dog waits for you like this as you leave for work.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Vet, Zigly, shared a detailed guide on how to spot loneliness in your pets and ideal solutions.

Signs your pets may feel lonely

It's heartbreaking when your dog no longer wants to play fetch.(Shutterstock)

Loneliness may be emotional, a stark emptiness, but it manifests through tangible behaviours that can easily be identified.

Here are some behaviours Dr Saraswat shared that pet parents can note:

Barking too much : When dogs or cats feel lonely or bored, they express it through vocalising more than usual.

: When dogs or cats feel lonely or bored, they express it through vocalising more than usual. Destructive behaviour: Pets start to chew furniture, scratch walls, or dig when they feel anxious or lonely. These behaviours often indicate a sign of isolation that they are experiencing.

Pets start to chew furniture, scratch walls, or dig when they feel anxious or lonely. These behaviours often indicate a sign of isolation that they are experiencing. Attention-seeking: Some pets are emotionally attached to their parent and may start following them around constantly. This is usually an attempt to get closer to the parent, which results in reducing the feelings of loneliness.

Some pets are emotionally attached to their parent and may start following them around constantly. This is usually an attempt to get closer to the parent, which results in reducing the feelings of loneliness. Loss of interest in play or activities: If your pet used to love playing or go out for walks, and suddenly loses interest in these activities, this could be a sign that they feel disconnected.

If your pet used to love playing or go out for walks, and suddenly loses interest in these activities, this could be a sign that they feel disconnected. Aggression or strong behavioural changes: Loneliness can trigger change in behaviour, including increased aggression, or fearfulness and if your pet becomes more reactive than usual, there might be a chance that they are struggling emotionally.

Solutions to tackle pet loneliness

Take your dogs to park and let them mingle.(Shutterstock)

As a pet parent, it's upsetting to see your once clingy dog turn withdrawn. It's important to stay calm and not force them to return to their jolly selves again. Dr Saraswat recommended choosing the solution based on their personality for better results.

Here are some solutions he shared with us:

Adopting a new pet: If you are unable to give time and attention to your pet, it’s better to adopt a companion for your pet with whom your pet can play. However, this decision should be based on your pet’s breed, temperament and socialisation needs.

Increasing playtime and engagement: Try increasing your pet’s daily playtime activity as lack of play could be one of the major reason behind them feeling lonely. This may include frequent walks, training sessions, and puzzle toys which can help them keep engaged.

Try increasing your pet’s daily playtime activity as lack of play could be one of the major reason behind them feeling lonely. This may include frequent walks, training sessions, and puzzle toys which can help them keep engaged. Socialising at dog parks: Taking your pet to a park can help alleviate your pet’s loneliness as it gives them a chance to socialise with other pets and expend their energy.

Hacks for busy pet parents

Interactive toys make your pets curious.(Shutterstock)

Working professionals may struggle to devote enough time to their pets and, in turn, feel guilty when they can’t play or spend quality time with them.

Dr Saraswat shared these tips for busy pet parents:

Interactive toys and puzzles: Gifting toys to your pet which stimulate them mentally can prevent boredom, thereby reducing loneliness.

Gifting toys to your pet which stimulate them mentally can prevent boredom, thereby reducing loneliness. Hiring a pet sitter or dog walker: If your pet is left alone for a long period of time, consider hiring a professional who can provide companionship, play, and exercise with them.

If your pet is left alone for a long period of time, consider hiring a professional who can provide companionship, play, and exercise with them. Training sessions: Short and consistent training sessions can help your pet stay mentally engaged, thus creating a stronger bond with your pet.

