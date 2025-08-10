Meet Mr Alex: The ‘gentleman’ calf living on a 28th-floor apartment, enjoying balcony views and cuddles

Pets don’t always fit the usual mould. Sometimes, rescue stories lead to unusual yet endearing companions, breaking the regular pet-keeping norms. On that note, let's take a closer look at the story of Mr Alex, a well-mannered calf who lives in an apartment. Mr Alex is a well-behaved rescue calf who loves pretty balcony views.(PC: IG/@saianimalactivist)

Animal activist Sai Vignesh, who frequently shares heartfelt animal rescue stories on Instagram, posted on August 8 about a calf living with his rescuer, Thejaswini S Rangan, in a 28th-floor apartment. Mr Alex is the calf who loves balcony sunsets and panoramic views, unconventional, yet absolutely adorable.



Thejaswini shared the story of Alex, a three-month-old bull calf rescued from the streets of Neelankarai. The calf met with an accident then. She recalled how fragile he was, but with care, he turned into a beautiful, healthy calf.

Thejaswini said, “When he was about barely a month and a half old, he was crossing the road and he was hit by a speeding vehicle. So when we found him. His limbs were badly bleeding, his back was swollen, so we brought him home immediately, and we thought we should give him first aid and we gave him good rest. We gave him enough security and he has blossomed into a fantastic calf.”

Mr Alex has many special quirks that set him apart from other calves, as she added, “I have seen many bull calves before. They are all very naughty and very sassy. But this boy is such a gentleman. He doesn't headbutt, he doesn't kick and he loves cuddles. He loves getting cuddles both us and the dogs as well.”

Adding to the list of the calf’s adorable traits, Thejaswini further shared that he loves spending time on the balcony, enjoying the sunrise and sunset views over the Bay of Bengal and the Buckingham Canal.

Thejaswini also mentioned that the calf shares a special bond with the dogs. The calf loves cuddles from everyone, even the dogs. Even more surprising is that the dogs eat with the calf. She said, “The dogs eat along with the calf, even the grass. They all eat together. So it is a community table where they are all eating everything that he is also eating.”

Now, finally, how did this charming calf come to be known as Mr. Alex? His name’s inspiration comes from Alex Pandian, a character from a Tamil movie known for his unmistakable swag, which the calf embodied right from the beginning.

Thejaswini added, “Because of his swag, he got the name Mr. Alex. When he was injured and walking towards us with his head tilted, it looked exactly like how Alex Pandian moves.”

Internet reactions

The comment section was in awe of the gentlemanly calf who loves watching the sky from the balcony. One user appreciated the rescue effort, writing, “mr. Alex is such a handsome fellow, truly adorable, and hats off to you. Great work. God bless.” Another highlighted that pets aren’t limited to the usual cats and dogs, adding, “This proves that pets means not only the dog and cat...hope everyone sees the animals as babies.” Another commented, “I hope his biological mom knows how happy and well he is now.”

However, one user raised a practical concern, asking, “What is she going to do when he grows too big for the flat and the elevator?” In response, Thejaswini explained that she has a farm where Alex will be moving soon. She shared that he stayed with her only until his wounds healed completely. Now, since he is healthy, Alex has gained six kilograms in the past month and a half.

