3 diabetic-friendly recipes that are perfect for moms-to-be

Making lifestyle changes to manage gestational diabetes can help expecting women take charge of their health and support the growth of their unborn child. You can contribute to a healthy pregnancy for both you and your little one by eating a balanced diet, exercising frequently, controlling your stress and doing as your doctor instructs. Manage diabetes with these 3 tasty and simple recipes for moms-to-be.

Every meal chosen carefully, every mindful breath and every step taken reflects a commitment to health and love for the child growing within. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rakshita Mehra, Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Noida, recommended some quick diabetic friendly recipes -

1. Foxtail millet and sprout bowl

Serving - 2

Cooking Time - 15 minutes

Ingredients -

Foxtail Millet: 80 gm, cooked

Mixed sprouts (mung bean, chickpea): 100 gm, boiled or lightly steamed

Carrot: 30 gm, finely chopped

Red Bell pepper: 25 gm, finely chopped

Cucumber: 30 gm, diced

Tomatoes: 30 gm, diced

Spinach: 25 gm, chopped

Coriander or parsley, a handful, chopped

Lemon juice: 1-2 tbsp

Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp

Black pepper: To taste

Salt: To taste

Method -

Prepare and cook the foxtail millet.

Add the cooked millet, chopped veggies, and sprouts to a large mixing bowl.

Add salt, black pepper, cumin powder, and lemon juice. Stir thoroughly.

For extra taste, flavour and crunch, garnish with parsley or fresh coriander.

Can add a spoonful yogurt on the side for added protein and probiotics.

Nutritional benefits:

As a low-GI grain, millet aids with blood sugar regulation.

Protein and dietary fiber packed in sprouts help you feel full and satiated.

Vegetables are a great way to reduce blood sugar since they provide dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

Ensure millet is thoroughly rinsed to remove any debris and bitter compounds. For optimal digestion, consider soaking millet before cooking to reduce anti-nutrients like phytic acid.

Nutritional composition:

Energy- 260 kcal

Protein- 10 gm

Fats- 5 gm

Dietary Fiber- 7 gm

2. Heart shaped oats paneer pan-toasted kebabs

Serving - 3-4

Cooking time - 25 minutes

Ingredients -

Paneer: 100 gm, grated

Oats: 70 gm, dry roasted and coarsely powdered

Beans- 30gm

Peas- 25gm

Onion- 30gm

Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tsp

Green chili: 1, finely chopped

Coriander leaves: 2 tbsp, chopped

Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp

Coriander powder: 1/2 tsp

Garam masala: 1/4 tsp

Black pepper powder: 1/4 tsp

Salt: To taste

Lemon juice: 1 tsp

Oil: 1 tsp

Method -

Grated paneer, powdered oats, chopped vegetables, ginger-garlic paste, green chilli, and coriander leaves should all be combined in a large mixing basin.

Add the salt and the rest of the spices like black pepper, garam masala, coriander powder and cumin powder.

Toss everything together until it takes on the consistency of dough, adding the lemon juice. Add a few drops of water to help bind the mixture if it's too crumbly.

Form the mixture into small, flat heart shaped kebabs by dividing it into equal sections.

Apply a little oil to a pan or griller and heat it up. After placing the kebabs on the pan, grill them over medium heat, gently turning them over, until they are crispy and golden on both sides.

Warm up and serve hot alongside yogurt or coriander dip.

Nutritional benefits:

Oats can help maintain stable blood sugar levels, because of their low glycaemic index.

Due to its high protein content, paneer promotes fullness and slows the absorption of glucose.

Vegetables provides significant vitamins, essential minerals and dietary fiber.

Oats also have various other benefits like lowering cholesterol levels.

Nutritional composition:

Energy- 230 kcal

Protein- 11 gm

Fats- 5 gm

Dietary Fiber- 8 gm

3. Stuffed mushroom delight

Serving - 2-3

Cooking time - 20 minutes

Ingredients -

Button mushrooms: 12-15 large, stems removed

Paneer: 1/2 cup, crumbled

Spinach: 1/2 cup, finely chopped

Onion: 1 small, finely chopped

Garlic: 2-3 cloves, minced

Red bell pepper: 25 gm, finely diced

Oats: 2 tbsp, dry roasted and coarsely powdered

Olive oil: 1 tsp

Black pepper: 1/2 tsp

Cumin powder: 1/4 tsp

Salt: To taste

Parsley or coriander, chopped, for garnish

Method -

To make place for the filling, clean the mushrooms, cut off the stems and scoop out the middle a little. Put aside

Heat minute amount of olive oil in a pan. Add and Saute onion and garlic till they become translucent.

Cook until the veggies are tender and the spinach wilts after adding the chopped bell pepper and spinach.

Add all the seasoning and crumbled paneer. Stir thoroughly and cook for a further one to two minutes. Let it cool a little.

Now, the oven temperature needs to be set at 375°F, or 190°C.

Stuff the filling in mushrooms gently. Place the stuffed mushrooms on a parchment paper-lined baking tray.

To keep them from drying out, lightly brush each mushroom with a little olive oil.

The mushrooms should be soft and brown on top after 15 to 20 minutes in the oven.

Before serving, top with fresh herbs.

Nutritional benefits:

Mushrooms are perfect for managing diabetes because they are low in calories and carbohydrates.

Protein from paneer helps control blood sugar levels.

Oats improve glucose regulation and satiety by adding fibre.

While mushrooms prevent you from deadly chronic diseases of the body and brain such as cancer, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure, they also help you maintain your weight.

Nutritional composition:

Energy- 120 kcal

Protein- 9 gm

Fats- 5 gm

Dietary Fiber- 7 gm

Abbreviations used:

tsp- teaspoon

tbsp.- tablespoon

gm- gram

kcal- kilocalories

Disclaimer: Nutritional values mentioned are approximate and may vary based on serving sizes, ingredients amount and method of preparation.