3 diabetic-friendly recipes that are perfect for moms-to-be

From millet bowls to mushroom delights: 3 diabetes-friendly recipes that are a must for expecting moms
Making lifestyle changes to manage gestational diabetes can help expecting women take charge of their health and support the growth of their unborn child. You can contribute to a healthy pregnancy for both you and your little one by eating a balanced diet, exercising frequently, controlling your stress and doing as your doctor instructs.
Every meal chosen carefully, every mindful breath and every step taken reflects a commitment to health and love for the child growing within. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rakshita Mehra, Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Noida, recommended some quick diabetic friendly recipes -
1. Foxtail millet and sprout bowl
Serving - 2
Cooking Time - 15 minutes
Ingredients -
- Foxtail Millet: 80 gm, cooked
- Mixed sprouts (mung bean, chickpea): 100 gm, boiled or lightly steamed
- Carrot: 30 gm, finely chopped
- Red Bell pepper: 25 gm, finely chopped
- Cucumber: 30 gm, diced
- Tomatoes: 30 gm, diced
- Spinach: 25 gm, chopped
- Coriander or parsley, a handful, chopped
- Lemon juice: 1-2 tbsp
- Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp
- Black pepper: To taste
- Salt: To taste
Method -
- Prepare and cook the foxtail millet.
- Add the cooked millet, chopped veggies, and sprouts to a large mixing bowl.
- Add salt, black pepper, cumin powder, and lemon juice. Stir thoroughly.
- For extra taste, flavour and crunch, garnish with parsley or fresh coriander.
- Can add a spoonful yogurt on the side for added protein and probiotics.
Nutritional benefits:
- As a low-GI grain, millet aids with blood sugar regulation.
- Protein and dietary fiber packed in sprouts help you feel full and satiated.
- Vegetables are a great way to reduce blood sugar since they provide dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals.
Nutritional composition:
Energy- 260 kcal
Protein- 10 gm
Fats- 5 gm
Dietary Fiber- 7 gm
2. Heart shaped oats paneer pan-toasted kebabs
Serving - 3-4
Cooking time - 25 minutes
Ingredients -
- Paneer: 100 gm, grated
- Oats: 70 gm, dry roasted and coarsely powdered
- Beans- 30gm
- Peas- 25gm
- Onion- 30gm
- Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tsp
- Green chili: 1, finely chopped
- Coriander leaves: 2 tbsp, chopped
- Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp
- Coriander powder: 1/2 tsp
- Garam masala: 1/4 tsp
- Black pepper powder: 1/4 tsp
- Salt: To taste
- Lemon juice: 1 tsp
- Oil: 1 tsp
Method -
- Grated paneer, powdered oats, chopped vegetables, ginger-garlic paste, green chilli, and coriander leaves should all be combined in a large mixing basin.
- Add the salt and the rest of the spices like black pepper, garam masala, coriander powder and cumin powder.
- Toss everything together until it takes on the consistency of dough, adding the lemon juice. Add a few drops of water to help bind the mixture if it's too crumbly.
- Form the mixture into small, flat heart shaped kebabs by dividing it into equal sections.
- Apply a little oil to a pan or griller and heat it up. After placing the kebabs on the pan, grill them over medium heat, gently turning them over, until they are crispy and golden on both sides.
- Warm up and serve hot alongside yogurt or coriander dip.
Nutritional benefits:
- Oats can help maintain stable blood sugar levels, because of their low glycaemic index.
- Due to its high protein content, paneer promotes fullness and slows the absorption of glucose.
- Vegetables provides significant vitamins, essential minerals and dietary fiber.
Nutritional composition:
Energy- 230 kcal
Protein- 11 gm
Fats- 5 gm
Dietary Fiber- 8 gm
3. Stuffed mushroom delight
Serving - 2-3
Cooking time - 20 minutes
Ingredients -
- Button mushrooms: 12-15 large, stems removed
- Paneer: 1/2 cup, crumbled
- Spinach: 1/2 cup, finely chopped
- Onion: 1 small, finely chopped
- Garlic: 2-3 cloves, minced
- Red bell pepper: 25 gm, finely diced
- Oats: 2 tbsp, dry roasted and coarsely powdered
- Olive oil: 1 tsp
- Black pepper: 1/2 tsp
- Cumin powder: 1/4 tsp
- Salt: To taste
- Parsley or coriander, chopped, for garnish
Method -
- To make place for the filling, clean the mushrooms, cut off the stems and scoop out the middle a little. Put aside
- Heat minute amount of olive oil in a pan. Add and Saute onion and garlic till they become translucent.
- Cook until the veggies are tender and the spinach wilts after adding the chopped bell pepper and spinach.
- Add all the seasoning and crumbled paneer. Stir thoroughly and cook for a further one to two minutes. Let it cool a little.
- Now, the oven temperature needs to be set at 375°F, or 190°C.
- Stuff the filling in mushrooms gently. Place the stuffed mushrooms on a parchment paper-lined baking tray.
- To keep them from drying out, lightly brush each mushroom with a little olive oil.
- The mushrooms should be soft and brown on top after 15 to 20 minutes in the oven.
- Before serving, top with fresh herbs.
Nutritional benefits:
- Mushrooms are perfect for managing diabetes because they are low in calories and carbohydrates.
- Protein from paneer helps control blood sugar levels.
- Oats improve glucose regulation and satiety by adding fibre.
Nutritional composition:
Energy- 120 kcal
Protein- 9 gm
Fats- 5 gm
Dietary Fiber- 7 gm
Abbreviations used:
- tsp- teaspoon
- tbsp.- tablespoon
- gm- gram
- kcal- kilocalories
Disclaimer: Nutritional values mentioned are approximate and may vary based on serving sizes, ingredients amount and method of preparation.
