Activate your weekend chill mode: Try these 5 summer-inspired mocktail recipes

After a long week of work, unwind this weekend by hosting fun evening hangouts with friends and family. Channel your mixologist skills and impress your guests as you whip up mocktails that have all the fizz and flavour sorted. Consider adding fresh flavours of the departing summer season to the drinks to ensure your weekend hangout remains refreshing and becomes the highlight of everyone's week.

Activate your weekend fun with mocktail nights. (Freepik)