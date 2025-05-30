Activate your weekend chill mode: Try these 5 summer-inspired mocktail recipes
Enjoy the flavours of summer in your drinks this weekend. Check out these refreshing, citrusy drinks.
After a long week of work, unwind this weekend by hosting fun evening hangouts with friends and family. Channel your mixologist skills and impress your guests as you whip up mocktails that have all the fizz and flavour sorted. Consider adding fresh flavours of the departing summer season to the drinks to ensure your weekend hangout remains refreshing and becomes the highlight of everyone's week.
We have curated a list of mocktail recipes that elevate your weekend chill session with summer flavours.
1. Ginger Mule Buzz
Recipe by Meera Kapoor, Beverage Consultant, Mumbai
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle Non-Alcoholic Ginger Beer
- 25 ml lime juice
- 10 ml ginger syrup
- Crushed ice
- Mint leaves (for garnish)
Process:
- Fill a glass or mule mug with crushed ice.
- Add lime juice and ginger syrup.
- Pour in chilled Non-Alcoholic Ginger Beer.
- Stir gently and garnish with mint leaves.
- Enjoy the spicy zing and chill.
2. Golden Malt
Recipe by Chef Arvind Nair, Culinary Head, Jaipur
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle Malt Non-Alcoholic Beer
- 8–10 mint leaves
- 30 ml lime juice
- 1 tbsp sugar syrup
- Ice cubes
- Lime wedges (for garnish)
Process:
- In a glass, muddle mint leaves with lime juice and sugar syrup. Add ice cubes.
- Slowly pour in Malt Non-Alcoholic Beer and stir lightly.
- Garnish with lime wedges and serve immediately.
3. Minty Citrus Fizz
Recipe By Rounav Bose, Mixologist at Layla, The Den Hotel
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle Coolberg Mint Non-Alcoholic Beer
- 30 ml lemon juice
- 1 tsp honey or agave syrup
- A pinch of black salt
- Fresh mint leaves
- Ice cubes
- Lemon slice (for garnish)
Process:
- Muddle fresh mint leaves with lemon juice and honey in a shaker. Add a pinch of black salt and shake well.
- Fill a tall glass with ice cubes, pour the mix, and top with chilled Coolberg Mint Non-Alcoholic Beer.
- Stir lightly and garnish with a lemon slice and a mint sprig. Serve cold.
4. Zero Buzz Lemon Shandy
Recipe by Ayesha Dutta, Mixologist, New Delhi
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle Non-Alcoholic Beer
- 100 ml lemonade (fresh or packaged)
- 1 tbsp orange juice
- Ice cubes
- Orange slice (for garnish)
Process:
- Add ice cubes to a tall glass. Pour in lemonade and orange juice. Top with chilled Non-Alcoholic Beer.
- Stir gently and garnish with an orange slice. This citrusy combo is great for a summer brunch.
5. Herbal Chill Lager
Recipe by Chef Nikhil Joshi – Culinary Consultant, Pune
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle Non-Alcoholic Beer
- 1 tsp soaked basil seeds (sabja)
- 20 ml cucumber juice
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- Ice cubes
- Cucumber slice (for garnish)
Process:
- Add soaked basil seeds, cucumber juice, and lemon juice to a tall glass. Mix well.
- Fill the glass with ice cubes and pour in chilled Non-Alcoholic Beer.
- Stir and garnish with a cucumber slice. A cooling and healthy twist for summer sips.
ALSO READ: Craving salty-sweet treats? Try these 3 flavourful pistachio recipes
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.