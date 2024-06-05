 Add sweetness to your meal with a bowl of Kesar Badam Phirni: Check recipe inside - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Add sweetness to your meal with a bowl of Kesar Badam Phirni: Check recipe inside

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jun 05, 2024 08:00 PM IST

Here's a super easy recipe of making Kesar Badam Phirni at home that will give the perfect sweet ending to a heavy meal.

Desserts don't go to the stomach; they go to the heart. After a heavy meal, we crave some sweet lip-smacking dessert to round off the meal on a sweet note. Every spicy lunch or dinner platter needs some sweet dessert in the end to have the perfect ending. Phirni makes the perfect dessert to match a plate of Biriyani or Pulao for lunch or dinner. On our cheat days, or on the days when we are really craving something sweet, a dish of Kesar Badam Phirni can satisfy our tastebuds and make us happy. We have curated an easy way of making Kesar Badam Phirni at home that you can relish with your loved ones.

Here's an easy way of making Kesar Badam Phirni at home that you can relish with your loved ones. (Kunal Kapur)
Here's an easy way of making Kesar Badam Phirni at home that you can relish with your loved ones. (Kunal Kapur)

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2021: Taste tradition at iftar and suhoor with this simple Phirni

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Ingredients:

Milk, full fat – 1 lt

Almonds – 25 nos

Cardamom – 5 nos

Rice – 4 tbsp

Milk, full fat – a dash

Saffron – a pinch

Sugar – ½ cup and 1 tbsp

Method:

Soak around 25 almonds overnight. Before starting to cook, soak 4 spoons of rice in water for about 30 minutes. In a pan, pour 1 liter milk and bring it to a boil. Meanwhile, peel the soaked almonds and cardamom and grind them to a smooth paste with half a cup of milk. Add the paste to the boiling milk and cook for about five to seven minutes. Drain the soaked rice and grind it to a paste and add to the simmering milk. Keep stirring continuously to avoid lump formation. Drop in a few strands of saffron and keep cooking in low heat till it reaches a pudding-like consistency. Add sugar to the mixture and stir till the sugar dissolves. Turn off the heat and let the phirni cool down. Transfer the phirni to earthen pots and refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours. Garnish with chopped almonds and saffron strands and serve chilled.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Recipes / Add sweetness to your meal with a bowl of Kesar Badam Phirni: Check recipe inside
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On