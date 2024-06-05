Add sweetness to your meal with a bowl of Kesar Badam Phirni: Check recipe inside

Desserts don't go to the stomach; they go to the heart. After a heavy meal, we crave some sweet lip-smacking dessert to round off the meal on a sweet note. Every spicy lunch or dinner platter needs some sweet dessert in the end to have the perfect ending. Phirni makes the perfect dessert to match a plate of Biriyani or Pulao for lunch or dinner. On our cheat days, or on the days when we are really craving something sweet, a dish of Kesar Badam Phirni can satisfy our tastebuds and make us happy. We have curated an easy way of making Kesar Badam Phirni at home that you can relish with your loved ones. Here's an easy way of making Kesar Badam Phirni at home that you can relish with your loved ones. (Kunal Kapur)

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2021: Taste tradition at iftar and suhoor with this simple Phirni

Ingredients:

Milk, full fat – 1 lt

Almonds – 25 nos

Cardamom – 5 nos

Rice – 4 tbsp

Milk, full fat – a dash

Saffron – a pinch

Sugar – ½ cup and 1 tbsp

Method:

Soak around 25 almonds overnight. Before starting to cook, soak 4 spoons of rice in water for about 30 minutes. In a pan, pour 1 liter milk and bring it to a boil. Meanwhile, peel the soaked almonds and cardamom and grind them to a smooth paste with half a cup of milk. Add the paste to the boiling milk and cook for about five to seven minutes. Drain the soaked rice and grind it to a paste and add to the simmering milk. Keep stirring continuously to avoid lump formation. Drop in a few strands of saffron and keep cooking in low heat till it reaches a pudding-like consistency. Add sugar to the mixture and stir till the sugar dissolves. Turn off the heat and let the phirni cool down. Transfer the phirni to earthen pots and refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours. Garnish with chopped almonds and saffron strands and serve chilled.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)