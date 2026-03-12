Amla Sattu Drink For Weight Loss, Know How This Protein-Rich Superfood Can Help You Shed Extra Pounds

A refreshing glass of amla sattu drink can make healthy weight loss routines feel simple and practical. This protein-rich superfood beverage blends roasted gram flour with fresh amla to create a nourishing option that supports balanced eating habits. Its light texture and easy preparation make it suitable for daily use. Amla Sattu Drink (Freepik)

Amla is widely known for its high vitamin C content and natural antioxidants. These nutrients support metabolism and help maintain overall wellness. Its tangy taste also adds freshness to the drink, making it enjoyable during warm days or post-workout routines.

Sattu, made from roasted Bengal gram, provides plant-based protein and dietary fibre. Protein helps maintain fullness for longer hours, while fibre supports digestion and balanced appetite control. Including protein-rich drinks like amla sattu in a routine can help reduce unnecessary snacking.

Choosing an amla sattu drink as a weight loss recipe can support steady energy and mindful hydration. The combination of vitamin-rich amla and protein-packed sattu creates a wholesome beverage that fits well into a balanced diet focused on gradual and healthy weight management.

Protein-Rich Amla Sattu Drink Recipe for Healthy Weight Loss Amla sattu drink brings together tangy freshness and earthy flavours in one easy homemade beverage. Its smooth texture and quick preparation make it suitable for busy mornings or mid-day refreshment. Including this drink in daily meals can add variety to healthy routines while supporting balanced nourishment and active lifestyle habits.

Ingredients 2 tbsp sattu (roasted gram flour)

2 tbsp fresh amla juice

1 glass chilled water

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

Pinch of black salt

1 tsp lemon juice

Few mint leaves, finely chopped Instructions Add sattu to a mixing bowl and pour in a small amount of water. Stir well to remove lumps and create a smooth paste. Gradually add the remaining chilled water and mix thoroughly until the drink becomes uniform. Add fresh amla juice, roasted cumin powder, black salt, lemon juice, and chopped mint leaves. Stir again to combine all flavours evenly. Taste and adjust seasoning if required. Pour into a glass and serve immediately for the best freshness. FAQs Is amla sattu drink effective for weight loss? Amla sattu drink contains plant protein, fibre, and vitamin C that help maintain fullness, support digestion, and fit well into a balanced weight loss routine.

2. When is the best time to drink amla sattu for weight management?

Amla sattu drink can be consumed in the morning or between meals as a refreshing, protein-rich drink that helps control hunger and maintain steady energy levels.

3. Can amla sattu drink be included in a daily diet plan?

Yes, amla sattu drink is a simple homemade drink can be added regularly as a healthy hydration option that supports balanced nutrition and mindful eating habits.