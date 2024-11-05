Bhagyashree offers the perfect alternative to butter with her healthy, protein-packed hummus recipe

Actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree may have stepped away from the glamorous limelight, but she remains connected to her fans through her culinary adventures. Passionate about promoting a healthy lifestyle, she often shares tips and recipes with her online followers. A true foodie at heart, Bhagyashree loves exploring new cuisines and experimenting in the kitchen to create nutritious dishes. Bhagyashree shares healthy hummus recipe for nutritious snacking(Instagram/@bhagyashree.online)

In her latest episode of 'Tuesday Tips with B' on Instagram, the Maine Pyar Kiya star introduced a deliciously healthy hummus recipe. So grab your chef's hat and get ready to whip up this nutritious delight. (Also read: Bhagyashree’s green juice recipe: A nutrient-packed elixir for glowing skin and enhanced immunity )

She recently took to Instagram and uploaded a video of herself cooking along with the caption, "A protein snack that can be had by itself, can replace butter in sandwiches or rolls. Can be had as a dip and is super healthy, serving you energy with taste. Make some and preserve in your fridge for a couple of days. P.S. Important points to note while making a creamy hummus is to remove the skin from the chole and secondly add ice while blending at the end." Let's take a look at the recipe.

Bhagyashree's creamy hummus recipe

1. Boil chickpeas and remove their skins.

2. Grind the chickpeas with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

3. Mix in 2 spoonfuls of curd and blend again.

4. In a separate container, blend 2-3 teaspoons of roasted sesame seeds with garlic and salt to taste.

5. Mix the tahini with the chickpea blend and transfer to a grinder.

6. Add juice from half a lemon and 6-8 ice cubes for a smooth texture. Blend well.

7. Garnish with oregano and serve. Enjoy your homemade, healthy hummus!

Nutritional benefits:

Bhagyashree's hummus is a nutritious replacement for butter, offering protein and fiber from chickpeas, heart-healthy fats from olive oil, and antioxidants from garlic and lemon. This swap supports better digestion and heart health while adding flavour and creaminess to sandwiches or rolls without the saturated fats of butter.