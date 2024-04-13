Chaitra Navratri Day 6 bhog: Makhana laddoo prasad recipe for Maa Katyayani

The festival of Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated from April 9 to April 17 this year and on each day of the nine-day celebrations, a different avatar or incarnation is worshipped. The sixth day of the auspicious festival is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, who's considered a fierce form of Maa Durga. Also known as Mahishasurmardini, Maa Katyayani is depicted with four, ten or eighteen hands. As per the scripture Skanda Purana, she was created out of the spontaneous anger of Gods and slayed demon Mahishasura, riding the lion. (Also read | Chaitra Navratri Day 4 bhog: Prasad for Maa Kushmanda; Kheer and Puda recipe inside) Chaitra Navratri Day 6 blog: Devotees must offer bhog made of honey to Maa Katyayani. Here's a prasad recipe for the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri.(YouTube/Good Food Kitchen)

On sixth day of Navratri, the colour associated with Goddess Katyayani is maroon. Devotees are advised to offer shringar items and vermillion to the goddess. According to the Vamana Purana, she was created from the combined energies of the gods Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva when their anger at the demon Mahishasura manifested itself in the form of energy rays. It is said that worshiping Katyayani removes ‘manglik dosha’ of devotees and unmarried girls also keep a fast on this day hoping to get husband of their choice.

BHOG RECIPE FOR MAA KATYAYANI

Devotees must offer bhog made of honey to Maa Katyayani. Here's a prasad recipe to offer to Maa Katyayani on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri.

Ingredients

Peanut - 1/2 cup

Ghee - 2 tbsp

Makhana or lotus seeds - 2 cups

Desiccated coconut - 1 tbsp

Honey - 1/4 cup

Method