Chaitra Navratri Day 6 bhog: Makhana laddoo prasad recipe for Maa Katyayani
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 6 bhog: On the sixth day of Navratri, prepare this delicious and flavourful recipe of Shahad Makhana Ladoo for Maa Katyayani.
The festival of Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated from April 9 to April 17 this year and on each day of the nine-day celebrations, a different avatar or incarnation is worshipped. The sixth day of the auspicious festival is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, who's considered a fierce form of Maa Durga. Also known as Mahishasurmardini, Maa Katyayani is depicted with four, ten or eighteen hands. As per the scripture Skanda Purana, she was created out of the spontaneous anger of Gods and slayed demon Mahishasura, riding the lion. (Also read | Chaitra Navratri Day 4 bhog: Prasad for Maa Kushmanda; Kheer and Puda recipe inside)
On sixth day of Navratri, the colour associated with Goddess Katyayani is maroon. Devotees are advised to offer shringar items and vermillion to the goddess. According to the Vamana Purana, she was created from the combined energies of the gods Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva when their anger at the demon Mahishasura manifested itself in the form of energy rays. It is said that worshiping Katyayani removes ‘manglik dosha’ of devotees and unmarried girls also keep a fast on this day hoping to get husband of their choice.
BHOG RECIPE FOR MAA KATYAYANI
Devotees must offer bhog made of honey to Maa Katyayani. Here's a prasad recipe to offer to Maa Katyayani on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri.
Ingredients
Peanut - 1/2 cup
Ghee - 2 tbsp
Makhana or lotus seeds - 2 cups
Desiccated coconut - 1 tbsp
Honey - 1/4 cup
Method
- Dry roast some peanuts in a wok on medium flame till they turn brown and crunchy. Take them off the flame and let them cool completely.
- Remove the husk and grind them to make a coarse powder.
- Heat some ghee in the wok and add 2 cups makhana to it. Roast it on low to medium flame for 6-7 minutes till they are slightly brown and crispy. Remove from the flame and let it cool completely. Grind to make coarse powder.
- Add desiccated coconut to a pan and dry roast on low flame for a minute.
- Mix makhana powder, roasted coconut, powdered peanut and mix nicely
- Add 1/4 cup honey and mix well.
- Grease your palms and make small laddoos out of the mixture.
- Prasad for Maa Katyayani is ready.
- (Recipe courtesy: YouTube/Good Food Kitchen)
