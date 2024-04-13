Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Date, puja rituals, shubh muhurat, colour, significance, mantra, strota

Chaitra Navratri, a significant Hindu festival observed worldwide, occurs during the Hindu month of Chaitra. Derived from 'nav' meaning nine and 'ratri' meaning nights, Navratri encompasses nine nights of devoted worship and throughout these nine days, followers of Hinduism pay homage to Maa Durga and her nine manifestations. This year, the festival commenced on April 9 and concluded on April 17 with the celebrations of Ram Navami. As devotees mark the fifth day of the nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri, preparations are underway for Day 6 on April 14, dedicated to seeking blessings from Goddess Katyayani. Learn about Maa Skandamata, the significance of Day 6, auspicious timings, rituals, preferred colours, puja mantra, and more. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri colours 2024: From red to sky blue; check out day-wise colours and their significance ) Maa Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri.

Who is Maa Katyayani? Know significance

Maa Katyayani, a powerful incarnation of the goddess Durga, is known as Mahishasurmardini for her victory over the demon king Mahishasura. Often depicted riding a lion, she holds a sword and a lotus in her left hand, while her right-hand holds the Abhaya and Varada mudras, symbolising protection and blessings. Katyayani is worshipped as the vanquisher of evil forces. According to the Vamana Purana, the divine beings, enraged by Mahishasura's atrocities, channelled their collective energy to create Maa Katyayani. This powerful energy materialised in the hermitage of Katyayana Rishi, who moulded it into the formidable shape of the goddess. This is why she is also known as Katyayani, signifying her connection to the sage Katyayana.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Date and shubh muhurat

This year, the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri falls on Sunday, April 14. According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta on this day begins at 4:40 am and ends at 5:26 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will start at 11:58 am and end at 12:47 pm, and Vijaya Muhurta will last from 2:25 pm and end at 5:15 pm. Additionally, the Ravi Yoga will be observed from 6:13 am on April 14 to 1:35 am on April 15.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6 Significance

Maa Katyayani is associated with the planet Brihaspati and embodies qualities of intelligence and peace. Her divine blessings are believed to cleanse devotees of their sins, dispel negative energies, and overcome obstacles. During Navratri, unmarried girls observe fasts on the day dedicated to worshipping Maa Katyayani, seeking her blessings to find a suitable spouse of their choice.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6 Colour

Worshipping the goddess Katyayani while dressed in orange on Sunday is believed to give the worshipper qualities of warmth and exuberance. The colour orange is associated with positive energy and promotes cheerfulness and vitality in the individual.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Maa Katyayani Bhog

On the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees honour Goddess Katyayani, the sixth manifestation of Maa Durga, by offering honey as a special bhog as part of their worship rituals.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6 Puja Vidhi and Samagri

On the sixth day of Navratri, devotees are encouraged to rise early, bathe, and attire themselves in new garments. They should meticulously clean the puja area and adorn the idol of Maa Katyayani with fresh flowers. While reciting mantras and offering prayers, devotees are advised to hold lotus flowers in their hands and present honey as prasad and bhog to the goddess, seeking her divine blessings.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6 Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti and Kavacha

1. Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

2. Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana।

3. Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

4. Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Katyayanaumukha Patu Kam Swahaswarupini।

Lalate Vijaya Patu Malini Nitya Sundari॥

Kalyani Hridayam Patu Jaya Bhagamalini॥